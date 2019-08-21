Music & Nightlife

Best Did a Shoe Just Fly by My Head? 

Le Trash Can's meltdown at Grumpy's Underground Lounge

click to enlarge le_trash_can_by_matthew_moyer_1.jpg

Photo by Matthew Moyer

April 19, 2019

It had been an intense tour that included a triumphant set at New York's Ende Tymes but also the disappearance of his tourmate, so by the time Le Trash Can's Manu Armida arrived in the City Beautiful, the Mexican noise ambassador was all raw nerves. In an intense and brief set, Armida rampaged all over Grumpy's, front to back. The final glorious flame-out saw Armida throwing his shoes, socks and cap into the audience, then climbing the support beam holding the PA where he suspended himself, dangling like a rag doll in midair, as the distortion and screech slowly and elegantly subsided. It was one of the most eye-popping things we've seen this year.

