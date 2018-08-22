Local Color

Best Déjà Vu 

Alan Grayson campaign

Here we go again, watching former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson trying to fe-fi-fo-fum his way back into Congress and the hearts of constituents. This time, though, he has his sights set on the blood of an Englishman, er, that is, U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, who currently holds Grayson's former seat. Watching Grayson try to out-Grayson himself hasn't been a pretty sight, from the former congressman allegedly hiring paid protesters at Soto rallies (fake news!) to calling for the president's impeachment before he's even won the primary ... but we gotta admit that Alan was damned effective in the House, when he put his mind to business other than antagonizing everyone in sight.

