Best COVID-Related Art Show 

Redefine Gallery, 'Stay Home Make Art'

Photo by Lego Explore Orlando

April 16, 2020

Throughout March and early April, Redefine Gallery's single-named owner-curator Parker (part of a trio that includes Peter van Flores and Mauricio Murillo) says, he used his art to sublimate the anxiety of the rising pandemic. Then, "I started seeing other artists posting amazing pieces created with the same intention, and was super impressed with the amount of quality work that had already been created in a short period of time," he says. So Redefine mounted Stay Home Make Art, a virtual art show for the quarantined era. It was a symbol of solidarity with every artist, every essential worker, every human fighting their personal fight against the virus.

