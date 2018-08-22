Local Color

Local Color

Staff Pick

Best "Clearly You Wanted a Hillary Clinton Robot" Robot 

Donald Trump at Disney's Hall of Presidents

donald-trump-robot_via_wdwmagic_com.jpg

Donald Trump at Disney's Hall of Presidents

Immediately after Donald Trump's inauguration, speculation began to swirl about how Disney would handle putting an audio-animatronic version of him into the Magic Kingdom's Hall of Presidents attraction. Would they be able to get Trump to say anything coherent? Would the administration hold up production over robot hand sizes? But when the show reopened in late 2017 – reportedly delayed due to trouble getting Trump to sit down and record his lines – people were more surprised by the dissimilarity of the rubber visage to Trump's actual face. Some said he looked like actor Jon Voight, while others suspected that the Imagineers may have started pre-emptively working on a Hillary Clinton 'bot before the election, only to have to pivot after the upset, a theory that the abject terror expressed in the android's eyes supports.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Best Theater Space Read More

  2. Best Developments Imaginary and Real Read More

  3. Best Artistic Alternative to Sunday Services Read More

  4. Best Antique IMAX Read More

  5. Best Run of Bad Luck Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation