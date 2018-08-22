Best Citywide Jitters 

Attack of the Orlando coffee shops

Orlando is awash in quality coffee all of a sudden and we are here for it. The gorgeous hangout space at Lineage Mills 50, the massive Foxtail invasion, the coffee bar at the Glass Knife, Gratitude finally getting a brick-and-mortar space ... Craft & Common, Deeply Coffee, Mercantile Coffee pop-ups at the Heavy ... they're popping up like mushrooms after a rainstorm. By the time this issue comes out there'll probably be a few more that we've missed but regardless, we are loving the buzz.