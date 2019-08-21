Best Chance to Cozy Up With Local History 

Fabulous Floridiana auction, Orange County Regional History Center

Aug. 10, 2019; 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org

Finding the right conversation piece for your interior redecoration projects can be a chore. But just a few weeks ago, the Orange County Regional History Center decided to do some summer cleaning and auction off some display props from old exhibits. The docket included plenty of nods to Florida history and culture, including large alligators, birds, giant hats, a pennyfarthing, decorative Corinthian columns, and even giant Stetson hats. We don't know who nabbed the Red Lobster sign, but we hope you're putting it to good use.