Best Brush With Oscar Fame 

Junior Nyong'o at Orlando Shakes

Photo By Dynamite Films

Junior Nyong'o at Orlando Shakes

Feb. 6-March 24, 2019

For someone who is only 24 years old, Junior Nyong'o has already shouldered a remarkable range of roles: scholar, soccer player, political scion, international social media sensation, sibling to a superstar. But in February 2019, he was most excited to talk about his newest title, "working actor," as he made his professional stage debut as the titular prince in Orlando Shakes' production of Hamlet. Based on reactions to his performance, we titled this award quite intentionally – yes, the Oscar-winning Lupita is his sister, but we are fairly sure that the Orlando Shakes stage gave birth to another award-winning acting career.

