First: Se7en Bites, se7enbites.com
Second: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com
Third: First Watch, firstwatch.com
Best Brunch
First: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com
Second: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com
Third: Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com
Best Lunch
First: Yellow Dog Eats, yellowdogeats.com
Second: Beefy King, beefyking.com
Third: Black Bean Deli, blackbeandeli.com
Best Cheap Eats
First: Gringos Locos, gringoslocos.com
Second: Beefy King, beefyking.com
Third: Lazy Moon, lazymoonpizza.com
Best Date Restaurant
First: Hillstone, hillstonerestaurant.com
Second: Better Than Sex, betterthansexdesserts.com
Third: Prato, prato-wp.com
Best Outdoor Dining
First: Hillstone, hillstonerestaurant.com
Second: Grills Lakeside, grillsseafood.com
Third: Ravenous Pig, theravenouspig.com
Best Late-Night Restaurant
(serving after 11 p.m.)
First: Gringos Locos, gringoslocos.com
Second: Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria, pompomsteahouse.com
Third: Lazy Moon, lazymoonpizza.com
Best Splurge
Restaurant
First: Hillstone, hillstonerestaurant.com
Second: Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster, christnersprimesteakandlobster.com
Third: Kabooki Sushi, kabookisushi.com
Best Place to Buy Meat
First: Petty's Meats, pettysmeats.com
Second: Orlando Meats, orlandomeats.com
Third: Freshfields Farm, freshfieldsfarm.com
Best Place to
Buy Produce
First: Freshfields Farm, freshfieldsfarm.com
Second: Winter Garden Farmers Market, wintergardenfarmersmarket.com
Third: Winter Park Farmers Market, cityofwinterpark.org
Best Place to
Eat Gluten-free
First: Ethos Vegan Kitchen, ethosvegankitchen.com
Second: Hungry Pants, eathungrypants.com
Third: Bolay, bolay.com
Best Bakery
First: Gideon's Bakehouse, gideonsbakehouse.com
Second: The Glass Knife, theglassknife.com
Third: Se7en Bites, se7enbites.com
Best Barbecue
Restaurant
First: 4 Rivers Smokehouse, 4rsmokehouse.com
Second: Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa, pigfloyds.com
Third: Yellow Dog Eats, yellowdogeats.com
Best Caribbean
Restaurant
First: Black Bean Deli, blackbeandeli.com
Second: Bahama Breeze, bahamabreeze.com
Third: DaJen Eats, dajeneats.com
Best Chinese Restaurant
First: Hawkers Asian Street Food, eathawkers.com
Second: Peter's Kitchen China Bistro, peterskitchencb.business.site
Third: Chuan Lu Garden, chuanlugardenfl.com
Best Coffee Bar
First: Foxtail Coffee Co., foxtailcoffee.com
Second: Drunken Monkey, drunkenmonkeycoffee.com
Third: Lineage Coffee Roasting, lineageroasting.com
Best Diner
First: Metro Diner, metrodiner.com
Second: Christo's Café, facebook.com/christoscafeorlando
Third: Linda's Winter Park Diner, winterparkdiner.com
Best Food Truck
First: Chicken Fire, facebook.com/eatchickenfire
Second: Korean BBQ Taco Box, facebook.com/kbbqbox
Third: Smoke & Donuts, smokeanddonuts.com
Best French Restaurant
First: Le Coq Au Vin, lecoqauvinrestaurant.com
Second: Chez Vincent, chezvincent.com
Third: DoveCote, dovecoteorlando.com
Best Greek Restaurant
First: Little Greek Fresh Grill, littlegreekfreshgrill.com
Second: The Greek Corner, thegreekcorner.net
Third: Mediterranean Blue, mediterraneanblue.net
Best Indian Restaurant
First: Tamarind Indian Cuisine, tamarindfl.com
Second: Mynt Fine Indian Cuisine, myntorlando.com
Third: Saffron Indian Cuisine, saffronorlando.com
Best Italian Restaurant
First: Prato, prato-wp.com
Second: Antonio's, antoniosonline.com
Third: Enzo's on the Lake, enzos.com
Best Korean Restaurant
First: Izziban Sushi & BBQ, izzibansushibbq.com
Second: Korea House, koreahouseorlando.com
Third: Chi-Kin, chi-kin.com
Best Latin Restaurant
First: Black Bean Deli, blackbeandeli.com
Second: Agave Azul, agaveazulcocinamex.com
Third: Zaza New Cuban Diner, zazacubandiner.com
Best Local Brewery
First: Hourglass Brewing, hourglassbrewing.com
Second: Crooked Can Brewing Co., crookedcan.com
Third: Sideward Brewing, sidewardbrewing.com
Best Mexican Restaurant
First: Agave Azul, agaveazulcocinamex.com
Second: Black Rooster Taqueria, blackroostertaqueria.com
Third: Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar, donjuliomexicankitchen.com
Best Middle Eastern
Restaurant
First: Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine, bosphorousrestaurant.com
Second: Mediterranean Deli
Third: Habibi, habibilg.com
Best Seafood
Restaurant
First: Winter Park Fish Co., wpfishco.com
Second: High Tide Harry's, hightideharrys.com
Third (tie): The Osprey, theospreyorlando.com
Third (tie): Boston's Fish House, bostonsfishhouse.com
Best Steakhouse
First: Linda's La Cantina, lindaslacantina.com
Second: Ruth's Chris Steak House, ruthschris.com
Third: Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster, christnersprimesteakandlobster.com
Best Teahouse
First: Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria, pompomsteahouse.com
Second: Infusion Tea, infusionorlando.com
Third: Royaltea, royalteaus.com
Best Thai Restaurant
First: SEA Thai, seathaiatorlando.com
Second: Thai House, thaihouseoforlando.net
Third: Thai Blossom, mythaiblossom.com
Best Theme Park
Restaurant
First: The Boathouse, theboathouseorlando.com
Second: Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, universalorlando.com
Third: Be Our Guest, disneyworld.disney.go.com
Best Vegan or
Vegetarian Restaurant
First: Ethos Vegan Kitchen, ethosvegankitchen.com
Second: Winter Park Biscuit Co., winterparkbiscuitco.com
Third: Hungry Pants, eathungrypants.com
Best Vietnamese
Restaurant
First: Pho 88, pho88orlando.com
Second: Little Saigon, littlesaigonfl.com
Third: Viet-Nomz, vietnomzfl.com
Best Bloody Mary
First: The Hammered Lamb, thehammeredlamb.com
Second: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com
Third: Ravenous Pig, theravenouspig.com
Best Burger
First: Teak Neighborhood Grill, teakorlando.com
Second: The Ravenous Pig, theravenouspig.com
Third: Hamburger Mary's, hamburgermarys.com
Best Cheesesteak
First: LaSpada's Original Cheese Steaks & Hoagies, laspadas.com
Second: Kappy's Subs, kappyssubsfl.com
Third: Cavo's Bar and Kitchen, cavosbar.com
Best Cuban Sandwich
First: Black Bean Deli, blackbeandeli.com
Second: Zaza New Cuban Diner, zazacubandiner.com
Third: Cubans on the Run, cubansontherun.com
Best Desserts
First: The Glass Knife, theglassknife.com
Second: Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, kellyshomemadeicecream.com
Third: Gideon's Bakehouse, gideonsbakehouse.com
Best Doughnut
First: Donut King, thedonutking.com
Second: The Salty Donut, saltydonut.com
Third: Voodoo Doughnut, universalorlando.com
Best Fried Chicken
First: Publix, publix.com
Second: The Coop, asouthernaffair.com
Third: Chicken Fire, facebook.com/eatchickenfire
Best Ice Cream
First: Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, kellyshomemadeicecream.com
Second: Jeremiah's Italian Ice, jeremiahsice.com
Third: The Greenery Creamery, thegreenerycreamery.com
Best Juice/Smoothies
First: Tropical Smoothie Cafe, tropicalsmoothiecafe.com
Second: Soho Juice Company, sohojuiceco.com
Third: Juice Bar, juicebarorlando.com
Best Locally Made
Hot Sauce
First: Tijuana Flats, tijuanaflats.com
Second: Jason's Mom's Sauce, jasonsmomssauce.com
Third: MX Taco, mxtacorestaurant.com
Best Nachos
First: Gringos Locos, gringoslocos.com
Second: Tijuana Flats, tijuanaflats.com
Third: Miller's Ale House, millersalehouse.com
Best Pho
First: Pho 88, pho88orlando.com
Second: Viet-Nomz, vietnomzfl.com
Third: Little Saigon, littlesaigonfl.com
Best Pizza
First: Lazy Moon, lazymoonpizza.com
Second: Pizza Bruno, pizzabrunofl.com
Third: Mellow Mushroom, mellowmushroom.com
Best Poke
First: Poke Hana, poke-hana.com
Second: Da Kine Poke, dakinepoke.com
Third: Bento, eatatbento.com
Best Pub Grub/Bar Food
First: The Porch, theporchwinterpark.com
Second: Tori Tori, toritoripub.com
Third: Graffiti Junktion, graffitijunktion.com
Best Ramen
First: Domu, domufl.com
Second: Jinya Ramen Bar, jinyaramenbar.com
Third: Soupa Saiyan, soupasaiyan.com
Best Sandwiches/Subs
First: Publix Deli Subs, publix.com
Second: Pom Pom's, pompomsteahouse.com
Third: Stasio's Italian Deli & Market, instagram.com/stasiositaliandeli
Best Sushi
First: Kabooki Sushi, kabookisushi.com
Second: Seito Sushi, seitosushi.com
Third: Sushi Pop, sushipoprestaurant.com
Best Tacos
First: Gringos Locos, gringoslocos.com
Second: Tin and Taco, tinandtaco.com
Third: Black Rooster Taqueria, blackroostertaqueria.com
Best Thing to Eat at a Theme Park
First: Anything from Epcot Food & Wine
Second: Dole Whip
Third: Butterbeer
Best Wings
First: Domu, domufl.com
Second: Gator's Dockside, gatorsdockside.com
Third: Papa Bees, papabeeswings.com
