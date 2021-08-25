First: Se7en Bites, se7enbites.com

Second: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com

Third: First Watch, firstwatch.com

Best Brunch

First: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com

Second: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com

Third: Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com

Best Lunch

First: Yellow Dog Eats, yellowdogeats.com

Second: Beefy King, beefyking.com

Third: Black Bean Deli, blackbeandeli.com

Best Cheap Eats

First: Gringos Locos, gringoslocos.com

Second: Beefy King, beefyking.com

Third: Lazy Moon, lazymoonpizza.com

Best Date Restaurant

First: Hillstone, hillstonerestaurant.com

Second: Better Than Sex, betterthansexdesserts.com

Third: Prato, prato-wp.com

Best Outdoor Dining

First: Hillstone, hillstonerestaurant.com

Second: Grills Lakeside, grillsseafood.com

Third: Ravenous Pig, theravenouspig.com

Best Late-Night Restaurant

(serving after 11 p.m.)

First: Gringos Locos, gringoslocos.com

Second: Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria, pompomsteahouse.com

Third: Lazy Moon, lazymoonpizza.com

Best Splurge

Restaurant

First: Hillstone, hillstonerestaurant.com

Second: Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster, christnersprimesteakandlobster.com

Third: Kabooki Sushi, kabookisushi.com

Best Place to Buy Meat

First: Petty's Meats, pettysmeats.com

Second: Orlando Meats, orlandomeats.com

Third: Freshfields Farm, freshfieldsfarm.com

Best Place to

Buy Produce

First: Freshfields Farm, freshfieldsfarm.com

Second: Winter Garden Farmers Market, wintergardenfarmersmarket.com

Third: Winter Park Farmers Market, cityofwinterpark.org

Best Place to

Eat Gluten-free

First: Ethos Vegan Kitchen, ethosvegankitchen.com

Second: Hungry Pants, eathungrypants.com

Third: Bolay, bolay.com

Best Bakery

First: Gideon's Bakehouse, gideonsbakehouse.com

Second: The Glass Knife, theglassknife.com

Third: Se7en Bites, se7enbites.com

Best Barbecue

Restaurant

First: 4 Rivers Smokehouse, 4rsmokehouse.com

Second: Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa, pigfloyds.com

Third: Yellow Dog Eats, yellowdogeats.com

Best Caribbean

Restaurant

First: Black Bean Deli, blackbeandeli.com

Second: Bahama Breeze, bahamabreeze.com

Third: DaJen Eats, dajeneats.com

Best Chinese Restaurant

First: Hawkers Asian Street Food, eathawkers.com

Second: Peter's Kitchen China Bistro, peterskitchencb.business.site

Third: Chuan Lu Garden, chuanlugardenfl.com

Best Coffee Bar

First: Foxtail Coffee Co., foxtailcoffee.com

Second: Drunken Monkey, drunkenmonkeycoffee.com

Third: Lineage Coffee Roasting, lineageroasting.com

Best Diner

First: Metro Diner, metrodiner.com

Second: Christo's Café, facebook.com/christoscafeorlando

Third: Linda's Winter Park Diner, winterparkdiner.com

Best Food Truck

First: Chicken Fire, facebook.com/eatchickenfire

Second: Korean BBQ Taco Box, facebook.com/kbbqbox

Third: Smoke & Donuts, smokeanddonuts.com

Best French Restaurant

First: Le Coq Au Vin, lecoqauvinrestaurant.com

Second: Chez Vincent, chezvincent.com

Third: DoveCote, dovecoteorlando.com

Best Greek Restaurant

First: Little Greek Fresh Grill, littlegreekfreshgrill.com

Second: The Greek Corner, thegreekcorner.net

Third: Mediterranean Blue, mediterraneanblue.net

Best Indian Restaurant

First: Tamarind Indian Cuisine, tamarindfl.com

Second: Mynt Fine Indian Cuisine, myntorlando.com

Third: Saffron Indian Cuisine, saffronorlando.com

Best Italian Restaurant

First: Prato, prato-wp.com

Second: Antonio's, antoniosonline.com

Third: Enzo's on the Lake, enzos.com

Best Korean Restaurant

First: Izziban Sushi & BBQ, izzibansushibbq.com

Second: Korea House, koreahouseorlando.com

Third: Chi-Kin, chi-kin.com

Best Latin Restaurant

First: Black Bean Deli, blackbeandeli.com

Second: Agave Azul, agaveazulcocinamex.com

Third: Zaza New Cuban Diner, zazacubandiner.com

Best Local Brewery

First: Hourglass Brewing, hourglassbrewing.com

Second: Crooked Can Brewing Co., crookedcan.com

Third: Sideward Brewing, sidewardbrewing.com

Best Mexican Restaurant

First: Agave Azul, agaveazulcocinamex.com

Second: Black Rooster Taqueria, blackroostertaqueria.com

Third: Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar, donjuliomexicankitchen.com

Best Middle Eastern

Restaurant

First: Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine, bosphorousrestaurant.com

Second: Mediterranean Deli

Third: Habibi, habibilg.com

Best Seafood

Restaurant

First: Winter Park Fish Co., wpfishco.com

Second: High Tide Harry's, hightideharrys.com

Third (tie): The Osprey, theospreyorlando.com

Third (tie): Boston's Fish House, bostonsfishhouse.com

Best Steakhouse

First: Linda's La Cantina, lindaslacantina.com

Second: Ruth's Chris Steak House, ruthschris.com

Third: Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster, christnersprimesteakandlobster.com

Best Teahouse

First: Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria, pompomsteahouse.com

Second: Infusion Tea, infusionorlando.com

Third: Royaltea, royalteaus.com

Best Thai Restaurant

First: SEA Thai, seathaiatorlando.com

Second: Thai House, thaihouseoforlando.net

Third: Thai Blossom, mythaiblossom.com

Best Theme Park

Restaurant

First: The Boathouse, theboathouseorlando.com

Second: Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, universalorlando.com

Third: Be Our Guest, disneyworld.disney.go.com

Best Vegan or

Vegetarian Restaurant

First: Ethos Vegan Kitchen, ethosvegankitchen.com

Second: Winter Park Biscuit Co., winterparkbiscuitco.com

Third: Hungry Pants, eathungrypants.com

Best Vietnamese

Restaurant

First: Pho 88, pho88orlando.com

Second: Little Saigon, littlesaigonfl.com

Third: Viet-Nomz, vietnomzfl.com

Best Bloody Mary

First: The Hammered Lamb, thehammeredlamb.com

Second: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com

Third: Ravenous Pig, theravenouspig.com

Best Burger

First: Teak Neighborhood Grill, teakorlando.com

Second: The Ravenous Pig, theravenouspig.com

Third: Hamburger Mary's, hamburgermarys.com

Best Cheesesteak

First: LaSpada's Original Cheese Steaks & Hoagies, laspadas.com

Second: Kappy's Subs, kappyssubsfl.com

Third: Cavo's Bar and Kitchen, cavosbar.com

Best Cuban Sandwich

First: Black Bean Deli, blackbeandeli.com

Second: Zaza New Cuban Diner, zazacubandiner.com

Third: Cubans on the Run, cubansontherun.com

Best Desserts

First: The Glass Knife, theglassknife.com

Second: Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, kellyshomemadeicecream.com

Third: Gideon's Bakehouse, gideonsbakehouse.com

Best Doughnut

First: Donut King, thedonutking.com

Second: The Salty Donut, saltydonut.com

Third: Voodoo Doughnut, universalorlando.com

Best Fried Chicken

First: Publix, publix.com

Second: The Coop, asouthernaffair.com

Third: Chicken Fire, facebook.com/eatchickenfire

Best Ice Cream

First: Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, kellyshomemadeicecream.com

Second: Jeremiah's Italian Ice, jeremiahsice.com

Third: The Greenery Creamery, thegreenerycreamery.com

Best Juice/Smoothies

First: Tropical Smoothie Cafe, tropicalsmoothiecafe.com

Second: Soho Juice Company, sohojuiceco.com

Third: Juice Bar, juicebarorlando.com

Best Locally Made

Hot Sauce

First: Tijuana Flats, tijuanaflats.com

Second: Jason's Mom's Sauce, jasonsmomssauce.com

Third: MX Taco, mxtacorestaurant.com

Best Nachos

First: Gringos Locos, gringoslocos.com

Second: Tijuana Flats, tijuanaflats.com

Third: Miller's Ale House, millersalehouse.com

Best Pho

First: Pho 88, pho88orlando.com

Second: Viet-Nomz, vietnomzfl.com

Third: Little Saigon, littlesaigonfl.com

Best Pizza

First: Lazy Moon, lazymoonpizza.com

Second: Pizza Bruno, pizzabrunofl.com

Third: Mellow Mushroom, mellowmushroom.com

Best Poke

First: Poke Hana, poke-hana.com

Second: Da Kine Poke, dakinepoke.com

Third: Bento, eatatbento.com

Best Pub Grub/Bar Food

First: The Porch, theporchwinterpark.com

Second: Tori Tori, toritoripub.com

Third: Graffiti Junktion, graffitijunktion.com

Best Ramen

First: Domu, domufl.com

Second: Jinya Ramen Bar, jinyaramenbar.com

Third: Soupa Saiyan, soupasaiyan.com

Best Sandwiches/Subs

First: Publix Deli Subs, publix.com

Second: Pom Pom's, pompomsteahouse.com

Third: Stasio's Italian Deli & Market, instagram.com/stasiositaliandeli

Best Sushi

First: Kabooki Sushi, kabookisushi.com

Second: Seito Sushi, seitosushi.com

Third: Sushi Pop, sushipoprestaurant.com

Best Tacos

First: Gringos Locos, gringoslocos.com

Second: Tin and Taco, tinandtaco.com

Third: Black Rooster Taqueria, blackroostertaqueria.com

Best Thing to Eat at a Theme Park

First: Anything from Epcot Food & Wine

Second: Dole Whip

Third: Butterbeer

Best Wings

First: Domu, domufl.com

Second: Gator's Dockside, gatorsdockside.com

Third: Papa Bees, papabeeswings.com