HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Goods & Services

Goods & Services

Staff Pick

Best Bottled Cocktails 

Sunroom

click to enlarge sunroom-guesthouse_leo.jpg

Photo by Lego Explore Orlando

Sunroom

sunroomcocktails.com

Times really are tougher-than-tough for our bars right now. Mandated shutdowns plus lack of governmental support – in the form of livable unemployment aid for employees and real help for small businesses, not this farce of untraceable PPP dollars – means people are circling the drain financially, not to mention emotionally. We're awarding the Best of Orlando crown to the Sunroom's bottled cocktails because they really are the best of all the ones we've tried (toodle-oo, Spicy Boys, and you too, frozen hurricanes!) and not only are the drinks tasty, the bottles are pretty to look at and maybe pop a plant cutting into after you've drained them. But no matter where you shop, folks, please help out these the bars that work so hard to create and support Orlando's many social scenes.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation