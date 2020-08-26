HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Best Book by One of Our Former Interns 

'In the Land of Good Living,' by Kent Russell

Subtitled "A Journey to the Heart of Florida," Kent Russell's book chronicles the unfolding of a very bad idea: He and two friends – Iraq War veteran Noah and "dad-bodied" Canadian Glenn – decide to walk 1,000 miles across the state of Florida. (Yes, a very bad idea, but what do you expect from a person who decides to spend a whole summer with us, writing about City Council meetings and <checks archives> free wifi?) As the three trudge south down the dread peninsula, they encounter beauty, sleaze, vapidity and sagacity – sometimes all at once, as when they interview a man who plays Jesus at the Holy Land Experience or a dancer at Tampa's famed Mons Venus.

