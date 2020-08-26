'Lake Life,' by David James Poissant

As the Starling family gathers for their last annual vacation at the North Carolina cottage they've owned for decades, the ties that bind them have frayed until they're threadbare – and in the weekend that follows, they rupture completely, setting loose a tide of secrets and lies. Poissant is one of our most talented local writers and we've been waiting for this, his first novel, for what feels like a very long time. If 2020 did nothing else good, at least it brought us this book.