HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Arts & Culture

Arts & Culture

Staff Pick

Best Book by a Local 

'Lake Life,' by David James Poissant

click to enlarge best-of-orlando-2020-logo2-1000.jpg

Photo by Lego Explore Orlando

'Lake Life,' by David James Poissant

simonandschuster.com

As the Starling family gathers for their last annual vacation at the North Carolina cottage they've owned for decades, the ties that bind them have frayed until they're threadbare – and in the weekend that follows, they rupture completely, setting loose a tide of secrets and lies. Poissant is one of our most talented local writers and we've been waiting for this, his first novel, for what feels like a very long time. If 2020 did nothing else good, at least it brought us this book.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation