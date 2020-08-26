HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Best Blue Checkmark 

Woke Stan Van Gundy

Photo by Lego Explore Orlando

Woke Stan Van Gundy

Like a delightful gem sparkling amid the toxic trash heap of Twitter, former Orlando Magic coach Stan Van Gundy shines a beacon of progressive common sense. We're so used to being disappointed in our white, male, older public figures that we could hardly believe it was really coming from him, this steady stream of pro-woman, pro-BLM, pro-gun control, pro-accountability tweets from @realStanVG. But he finally got that Twitter verification, a tiny blue checkmark in the "plus" column of 2020.

