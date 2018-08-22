You searched for:

Best Beer for Bands 

Namesake beers for local bands at Ten10 Fest

click to enlarge boologo_horizontal.jpg

Namesake beers for local bands at Ten10 Fest

ten10fest.com

Live music at a brewery isn't exactly a new concept, but Ten10 Brewing Co. on Virginia Drive went a step beyond for their Ten10 Fest this past October. In addition to inviting 10 mostly local bands to throw an all-day hootenanny in their back parking lot, they invited five of those bands to brew their own signature suds to serve. From American Party Machine's Fireball cinnamon whiskey-inspired red ale to Fat Night's hibiscus-infused pale ale, the variety of brews gave the festival a little extra local love that we hope to see replicated again.

