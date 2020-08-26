HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Best Artful Adaptation to the Pandemic 

Brian Feldman's '#txtshow' goes global

Brian Feldman's '#txtshow' goes global

facebook.com/brianfeldmanprojects

As coronavirus canceled live entertainment, countless performers turned to digital streaming, but if anyone was born to capitalize on this crazy moment, it's Orlando Weekly's favorite performance artist, Brian Feldman. After all, he sealed himself inside a skill crane arcade machine and sang musicals over the telephone long before social distancing was a thing. So it's apropos that Feldman has spent his quarantine on a virtual "world tour," performing his signature audience-interactive experiment #txtshow in Rhode Island, Colorado, even Australia – all from the safety of his Washington, D.C., apartment.

