Staff Pick

Best Archival Releases 

Sam Rivers Rarities on NoBusiness

click to enlarge best-of-orlando-2020-logo-1000.jpg

Photo by Lego Explore Orlando

Sam Rivers Rarities on NoBusiness, nobusinessrecords.com

Orlando jazz heads and indie scenesters alike rejoiced at the news that NoBusiness Records had started an archival CD release campaign of unreleased music from free jazz titan Sam Rivers, who called Orlando home and played on local stages extensively from the early 1990s until his passing in 2011. The Sam Rivers Archives Series is produced in partnership with Rivers' estate, with rarities and lost material from his whole career up for grabs, with trio and quintet material out now. They're releasing chronologically and are up to 1978, so ... soon? –ish? we'll hear stuff he recorded right here in Orlando.

