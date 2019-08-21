Best All-Time Champions 

Orlando Apollos go down in history as the winningest team in the AAF

The Alliance of American Football – an attempt to create an NFL off-season alternative for football fans – was plagued with problems from its inception in February 2019: Funding shortfalls, contract disputes and low attendance numbers hurt the league's viability. Shoot, the Orlando Apollos weren't even able to secure the proper workers' compensation insurance in Florida, resulting in the whole team having to hold practices in Georgia. So no one was that surprised in April when the league announced that it was folding before the championship game of their one and only season could happen. The only bright side is that the Apollos – under the direction of famed former UF coach Steve Spurrier – ended the season with a best-in-league win-loss record of 7-1. Maybe the end of the league was for the best, though; we all know what happens to winning teams once Orlando fans latch onto them.