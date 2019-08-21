Best Advertisement for a Resort Chain We've Never Heard Of 

Exploria Stadium

655 W. Church St., orlandocitysc.com/stadium

Orlando City Soccer Club's stadium – formerly known as Orlando City Stadium – has provided a home for both men's and women's soccer teams and helped revitalize the West Church Street neighborhood where it's located. But on June 4, we were all surprised to learn that the naming rights had been sold to Exploria Resorts, which immediately had us asking: "Who?" The vacation club and timeshare company operates properties in four different states, including five properties in Florida, and apparently their status as a homegrown Central Florida company was a big factor in awarding them the naming rights. Exploria CEO and president Thomas Morris was aware of his company's dark horse status, stating in the official press release, "Exploria is not a household name and our goal all along was to provide some grand credibility."