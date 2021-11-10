Beloved Orlando duo Sales have officially re-emerged with a new song, ‘Can’t Be Yours Forever’ 

Beloved Orlando duo Sales have officially re-emerged with a new song. Though just a single, "Can't Be Yours Forever" is the first new material for the Sub Pop-published breakout band in over three years. With more production by singer Lauren Morgan this time out, the looping track tends toward the more beat-centric side of their sound.

Fans fear not, though, the groove never rocks the perpetual reverie that the band have devoted a career to perfecting. "Can't Be Yours Forever" is another textbook case of their signature bedroom-pop aesthetic, happy to remain suspended in the amber of Sales' immaculate daydream bubble. Life outside, especially right now in this age of entropy, is way overrated anyway. The single's now streaming everywhere.

Speaking of re-emergence, local country-rock band Six Time Losers will drop their first new album since 2013 on Friday, Nov. 12. Even more historical, some of the 12-song Only First Names Die was recorded in Macon, Georgia, at the original Studio A of the legendary Capricorn Sound Studios — considered by many to be the birthplace of Southern rock — by noted Orlando producer Chris Jay. Their release show is this weekend at Clermont Cars & Guitars (11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, Clermont Waterfront Park, $20-$25), a combination music festival, car show and guitar expo whose musical lineup will be headlined by accomplished country singer Elizabeth Cook. A free copy of Six Time Losers' new album is included with admission.

