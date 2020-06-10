Beignets and bananas Foster French toast await at Maitland's Brick & Spoon 

We all know restaurants have suffered in the pandemic – breakfast joints disproportionately so, and Black-owned restaurants even more so. But a Black-owned breakfast joint? Let's just say the odds are stacked against them.
Kentrail Davis opened Brick & Spoon inside the Villages at Lake Lily in February, mere weeks before COVID-19 sent restaurants reeling. I paid a curbside visit to the restaurant back in April for some beignets, and it felt like the Maitland outpost of the Lafayette, Louisiana-based chain was on its deathbed. Two months later, I found myself sitting at a table inside the spacious restaurant absolutely ravishing a plate of bananas Foster French toast.
It took me all of two minutes and change to lick that plate clean – Foster sauce, caramelized bananas, pecan bits, whipped cream and all. I didn't think this breakfast dessert would travel well, thus the difficult, yet conscious, decision to eat it inside the restaurant, which seemed to be about 30 percent full. All workers – hosts, servers, even Davis himself – wore masks, and all were so congenial that it felt damn good to eat there. For the "Dining-In" part of this diary, I took home some flaky biscuits and sausage gravy, along with an order of Creole-dusted hash browns. Three minutes and change is all it took to scarf that down – emphasis on the change, 'cuz it's coming. #blacklivesmatter #blackrestaurantsmatter
(933 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, 407-790-4345, brickandspoon restaurant.com)
– This story appears in the June 10, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.