May 23, 2018 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Beefy King celebrates 50 years, Deeply Coffee comes to downtown, plus more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

Another day, another beanery opens. Look for Deeply Coffee to open downtown at 111 E. Washington St. this summer ... Manny's Original Chophouse has opened in the old Lago space in Baldwin Park ... Just up the road, Meza – the Baldwin Park Mediterranean restaurant by former Cafe Annie owner Nazih Sebaali – will open the first week of June ... Grape & the Grain, a wine bar next to Ten10 Brewery, has opened on Virginia Drive ... Maine-based Gelato Fiasco has opened in the SoDo shopping center, offering more than 20 flavors of fresh-made gelato and sorbetto daily ... Pier 36 Fish Camp, a full-service seafood restaurant, has opened in Casselberry ... Look for Viet-Nomz to open its second location in the Alafaya Village plaza near the intersection of East Colonial Drive and North Alafaya Trail ... Jamaica Gardens Restaurant & Grocery has opened on State Road 434 in Longwood.

CLOSINGS

For the second time in as many years, Oblivion Taproom is shutting down. The last burger and beer will be served May 26.

NEWS

Beefy King celebrates its 50th anniversary on June 2, offering their roast beef and ham sandwiches (and tots!) at a 50 percent discount; members of all four generations of the family that owns Beefy King will be on site making sandwiches and greeting fans ... Rosario Spagnolo and business partner Antonio Martino sold their Park Avenue pizzeria, Maestro Cucina Napolitana, on May 1. The new owner has changed the name to Antonio's House of Pizza and, instead of Neapolitan-style pies, will now serve New York-style pizza ... Peppino's Organic Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria has closed after six months. Owner Pietro "Pete" Priola was forced to sell due to illness. The owners of F&D Kitchen & Bar and F&D Cantina in Lake Mary will take over the space and transform it into F&D Italian Wood-Fired Kitchen this summer.

EVENTS

The 22nd annual Wine Quest takes place June 1-2 at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort, with more than 250 wines and spirits to be sampled ... Bite30 goes from Friday, June 1, through Saturday, June 30, with two dozen restaurants offering multicourse dinner menus for $30; see participating restaurants and menus at bite30.com ... Chefs Elek Kovacs (Osprey Tavern) and Huy Tin (Seito Baldwin Park) collaborate on a five-course East Meets West tasting menu on Sunday, June 10, at Osprey Tavern. Cost is $95 ($40 extra for wine and spirits pairing) ... Bite Night, one of the best food events of the year, is a mere month away. Tickets are $45 ($70 VIP). More info at bitenightorlando.com.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

