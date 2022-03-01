Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 01, 2022 Food + Drink » Food News

Bao's Castle opens new 'ghost kitchen' outpost at Collab Kitchens on Curry Ford 

click to enlarge The Sidestepper at Bao's Castle - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • The Sidestepper at Bao's Castle

Orlando restaurant Bao's Castle is making moves and has just opened a new outpost — though not brick-and-mortar in the traditional sense — in the Collab Kitchens "ghost kitchen" hive on Curry Ford.

"Bao's Kitchen" moves into Collab Kitchens starting this week (yesterday in fact), providing the bao-starved masses of Orlando with the Castle's overstuffed, delicious steamed buns via pickup, delivery, and Uber Eats and Doordash online ordering.



Collab Kitchens, located at 4400, Curry Ford Road, is a virtual food hall and local restaurant incubator. Bao's Kitchen joins Bento, Brad's Underground Pizza, DoshiBox Korean Kitchen, Lucky Dragon Chinese Takeout and Maui Poki in the space.

“A lot of locals really come here because of the collaboration and mix of different concepts. It’s a great fit for Bao’s Castle and we’re happy to have found a new home here” said Bao's owner Danny Ngo of Collab Kitchens in a press statement.

OW's Faiyaz Kara was impressed by Bao's Castle back in 2020, saying "the bao are crafted with diligence and care" and singling out the Baoser's Buddy and Sidestepper for praise.

Order from Bao's Kitchen through the Bao's Castle website.



