November 13, 2019 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

click to enlarge bagelbruno.jpg

Photo courtesy Bagel Bruno/Foxtail Coffee Co.

Bagel Bruno has soft-opened in College Park, Belicoso Cigars and Cafe moves from Winter Park to Mills Park, plus more food news 

By

OPENINGS

Bagel Bruno, the much-anticipated collab between Pizza Bruno and Foxtail Coffee, is in soft-opening mode in College Park, with a grand opening celebration planned for the weekend of Nov. 23-24. Bagel Bruno will offer six "Montreal-style" bagel varieties, all vegan ...

Island Time in Thornton Park has new owners and will celebrate a "grand reopening" Friday, Nov. 22. Le Cordon Bleu grads Andrew Anderson and Devon Tillman (Crafted Block & Brew, Kres Chophouse) have developed a menu of "Caribbean-inspired food with a Southern accent" ...

Belicoso Cigars and Cafe will soft open Nov. 25 in the old Four Rebels American Kitchen & Bar space in Mills Park. Their kitchen will be run by Smoke & Donuts, a popular food truck specializing in oak-smoked barbecue and hot doughnuts ...

Ox Grill is now serving up global cuisine with Latin American leanings from its 7,800-square-foot space at Icon Park in the I-Drive tourist corridor ...

City Works Eatery and Pour House, with 100 draft handles, eight wines on draft and 17 flat-screen TVs, will be the newest Disney Springs restaurant when it opens this January ...

Lisbon Portuguese Restaurant has opened in its new digs at the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips in the old Mama Louise space ... Next door, Domu Dr. Phillips is aiming for a Black Friday opening ...

See Candies has opened a holiday gift center inside the Mall at Millenia, next to Johnny Rockets ...

The old Al's Army Store in Parramore may soon be transformed into a brewery. Look for Deadwords Brewing Co. to open sometime next year if the project is approved ...

Sus Hi Eatstation will open its sixth restaurant on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 617 S. Chickasaw Trail ...

Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream will open its third location at 119 N. Central Ave. in downtown Oviedo in December.

CLOSED

The original Grounding Roots juice bar/health food store in College Park will close on Dec. 1. Owners Jed and Amanda Stone will focus energies on their new Winter Park location at the Grove in Winter Park off Aloma Avenue ...

Belicoso Cigars and Cafe closed its Park Avenue location on Nov. 9 and will open a new location in Mills Park Nov. 25, as noted above.

EVENTS

The Orlando Beer Festival is Saturday, Nov. 16, at Festival Park; admission is $40. See more details on page 15 ...

The Dinner Bell, a five-course charity dinner at Do Good Farm in Winter Garden, takes place Saturday, Nov. 16, starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $150, with proceeds benefiting Do Good Farm's projects in Florida and Burundi, Africa ...

PB&G at the Four Seasons Resort hosts a backyard barbecue featuring Wagyu beef and Kurobuta pork from Snake River Farms Saturday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. Cost is $65 ...

Vegan Night at Hollerbach's Willow Tree happens Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m., featuring a three-course vegan menu with an optional German beer pairing add-on. Cost is $35, or $50 with beer.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

This story appears in the Nov. 13, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

