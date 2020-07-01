Bad As’s Sandwiches opens Winter Park outpost 

Ever since Bad As's Sandwiches opened its second outpost on Fairbanks Avenue, Winter Park has been under attack by killer sandwiches. They emerge from the space that once housed Brooklyn Pizza, then smack people in the mouth with a wallop of flavor, just as they do from Bad As's original Milk District space.

These are strange times to be opening a restaurant, but owner John Collazo says he's worked his bad ass off to get his second sandwich shop up and running: "It's been crazy difficult. Everything moved so slow since they closed City Hall to the public. You had to leave voicemails, then wait a few days for them to call you back, if they even called you back."

When I popped in last week, I was pleased to see everyone – patrons and staff – wearing masks, though I felt for the girls working the grill station on this steamy summer day. It made me appreciate the Soprano, with its combination of dark chicken meat and pepperoni, and a special of the day dubbed the "Steakhouse," a monster of a sandwich roaring with roasted ribeye, bacon, dehydrated mushrooms, sautéed onions, crispy chips and blue cheese cream. Having any of these sandwiches for lunch will all but negate the need for dinner, which probably makes Collazo happy.

Something else he's elated about – having his marquee overlooking a major thoroughfare: "I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would actually have a sign on Fairbanks Avenue. I'm living a dream." Don't wake up, John. Make the dream last.

(1881 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, 407-951-6971; also 207 Primrose Drive, 407-757-7191; badasssandwiches.com)