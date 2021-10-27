Ava DuVernay teams with Colin Kaepernick for ‘Colin in Black and White,’ dropping Friday on Netflix 

Wednesday, Oct. 27: Behind the Monsters — Interviews with the creative principals behind some of the most iconic horror films form the backbone of a docu-series that profiles Freddy Krueger, Chucky and the rest of their psychotic ilk. Meanwhile, Ellen Pompeo wants to know why no one's asking her about Denzel Washington. (Shudder)

Hypnotic — Netflix horror queen Kate Siegel plays a woman whose attempt at healing her inner demons goes awry after she visits a hypnotherapist. Which is why I've always put self-improvement in the same category as ziplining and physical intimacy: It's a lot safer to watch somebody else do them. (Netflix)

Thursday, Oct. 28: Horror Noire — Some of the leading lights of Black horror and newcomers alike contributed to this anthology of six terror tales. It's Creepshow, with the zombies coming to take away your seasonings. (Shudder)

Love Life — Season 2 focuses on William Jackson Harper's Marcus Watkins character as the newly single book editor searches for love in the Big Apple. Narration is by They Live's Keith David, whom you can just hear exhorting Watkins to not swipe right until he puts on the damn glasses. (HBO Max)

Luis Miguel: The Series — The show's third and final season is said to follow two separate timelines as it dramatizes the life of the legendary Mexican singer. I sure hope one of those timelines has him traveling across the multiverse to meet the cast of Wu-Tang: An American Saga, because the CW has made me absolutely expect that sort of stuff. (Netflix)

Star Trek: Prodigy — A bunch of teenagers commandeer a Federation starship in a new animated series co-produced with Nickelodeon. Kate Mulgrew returns as the voice of Captain Janeway, who's now merely a holographic projection. Wow, just like ABBA! (Paramount+)

Friday, Oct. 29: Army of Thieves — A planned bank heist coincides with the beginning of the zombie apocalypse in a franchise flick set six years before the events of Army of the Dead. But don't worry: Zack Snyder didn't direct this one, so you'll be in and out in a week, tops! (Netflix)

Colin in Black and White — Ava DuVernay teams with Colin Kaepernick to craft a six-episode dramatization of the courageous footballer's teenage years. In a clever turnaround, young Kaep is shown landing in hot water with the school principal when his trick knee prevents him from standing for the Pledge of Allegiance. (Netflix)

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin — Remember found-footage horror? Oren Peli sure hopes you do, because he's rebooting his series of verité shockers with a seventh installment. Listen, at this point, you can get better scares by watching security-camera videos from an Orlando apartment complex. (Paramount+)

Swagger — The formative experiences of Kevin Durant spark a 10-episode series about the complicated world of youth basketball. If this trend continues, next week we'll be watching a pubescent Bob Uecker realize he can't play baseball. (Apple TV+)

SEAL Team — Oh the shame! Oh the humiliation! Only four episodes into their fifth season, the elite fighting forces of CBS are getting their ass sent off to streaming. And if they want to stay here, they better come up with some good stories about having played high-school sports. (Paramount+)

The Time It Takes — Heartbreak gradually gives way to recovery in a subtitled Spanish-language drama series about a jilted woman who tries to spend one minute less each day thinking about her ex. Given that they were together for a decade, that means she'll be completely baggage-free by the time Jeff Bezos is broke. (Netflix)

Monday, Nov. 1: The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland — The newly created George Stephanopoulos Productions offers up a documentary about a foiled domestic terror plot that supposedly could have been worse than the Oklahoma City bombing. That sound you hear is Disney+ rushing to greenlight an answer series, Proving the Negative With Bill Nye. (Hulu)