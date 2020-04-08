April 08, 2020 Food & Drink » Restaurant Review

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Short rib pot roast from Luke's

Photo courtesy Lukes Bar and Kitchen / Instagram

Short rib pot roast from Luke's

At Luke's Kitchen and Lombardi's Seafood, the Great American Takeout was a roaring success 

The Dining-In Diaries

By

The Great American Takeout, a day when folks around the country were encouraged to order takeout, was a roaring success. Literally.

At Luke's Kitchen in Maitland, the line of cars in front of me waiting for their curbside orders was 10 deep. I really don't think the restaurant expected such an overwhelming turnout which, of course, was awesome. Although by the time I got home with the short rib pot roast, it required a quick reheat.

No worries; it gave the cab franc from the Inquisitor (picked up at a 50 percent discount from Luke's) some time to breathe. And the wine paired perfectly with the succulent braised meat served with mashed potatoes, pearl onions and horseradish. That was March 24.

A week later, on March 31, the Great American Takeout 2 took place and I had a hankering for some blackened grouper. So off to Lombardi's Seafood Cafe I went for a fish basket served with hush puppies, slaw and fries.

They don't offer curbside pickup here, which necessitated my going inside ­– masked, gloved, fountain penned and maintaining six feet of separation – to get my food. I made it home in seven minutes and the fish, still hot and perfectly cooked, was precisely what I craved. BTW: the cafe closes at 5:30 p.m., marking the first time in years I finished dinner before 6 p.m. The coronavirus has made me such a geezer.

(Luke's Bar & Kitchen, 640 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, 407-674-2400, eatatlukes.com; Lombardi's Seafood, 1888 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, 407-628-3474, lombardis.com)

— This story appears in the April 8, 2020, print edition of Orlando Weekly. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider supporting this free publication with a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Related Locations

Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , ,

More Restaurant Review »

Speaking of...

Latest in Restaurant Review

Most Popular

  1. A toast to Winter Park's Vinia Wine Kitchen, and to the days before a virus uncorked itself onto the world Read More

  2. Takeout from Mills 50's Tori Tori holds up splendidly Read More

  3. Chef Leon Mazairac brings absolutely glorious Euro-inspired plates to downtown Orlando's Elize Restaurant Read More

  4. The New Standard in Winter Park brings elevated levels of American comfort Read More

  5. Anna Eskamani hosts Orlando City Hall's first Persian New Year party, chefs square off at Poutine Palooza, and more local food news Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 1, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation