As the park preps its Guardians of the Galaxy's ride to open, a new chapter of Epcot's overhaul begins 

Designed as a speedbump for families racing to the back of the park to experience the Ratatouille ride, the Poppins attraction was

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].