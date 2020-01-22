January 22, 2020 News & Features » News

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Florida Rights Restoration Coalition's Desmond Meade at the Jan. 20 MLK Parade in St. Pete

Photo via Florida Rights Restoration Coalition/Twitter

Florida Rights Restoration Coalition's Desmond Meade at the Jan. 20 MLK Parade in St. Pete

As Amendment 4 uncertainty continues, Orange and Osceola carry on registering ex-felons to vote. Is it safe? 

By

As Amendment 4 uncertainty continues, Orange and Osceola carry on registering ex-felons to vote. Is it safe?

Amendment 4 passed in Florida at the end of 2018 with 64 percent of the vote, restoring the right to vote for 1.4 million ex-felons. But in May of last year, the state legislature, in implementing the ballot measure, passed a bill that restricts voting rights restoration to felons who pay off all outstanding restitution, fines and court fees.

In October, a federal judge ruled that the state could require felons who could afford conviction-related financial obligations to pay up, but could not make a law blocking those who cannot pay from voting. Gov. Ron Desantis asked the Florida Supreme Court for an opinion on the pay-to-play legislation and began speaking of voting as a "privilege."

Last week, more than a year since the amendment first passed, the state's high court ruled that felons who owed money were ineligible to vote. Incidentally, 2020 is also a presidential election year.

Florida sure is full of roller coasters. Unline those in the theme parks, this one is less fun for felons who've served their sentences but are now unsure whether they can register to vote or not.

Some of Florida's most populous counties created 'rocket dockets' that would find and waive felon fees, except for victim restitution. click to tweet

Amid the precariousness, state attorneys for Hillsborough, Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach, some of Florida's most populous counties, created "rocket dockets" that would find and waive felon fees, except for victim restitution. County judges replace fines with community service, clearing ex-felons' debt and fast-tracking their ability to vote.

But there's been no such movement in Orange and Osceola counties. Both have been registering anyone who believes they are eligible to vote since Jan. 2019, months after the amendment passed.

According to both Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Mary Jane Arrington and Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, there haven't been many questions or much confusion among the former felons who have registered to vote in these counties. Both say they haven't had any instances that stand out or required the involvement of the Orange and Osceola Office of the State Attorney.

Since the amendment passed, says Arrington, they've added a new box on the registration form. Next to the box to check if you are not a felon, there's now a box for felons whose rights have been restored.

Also, she says, "When you register, there is an oath at the bottom of the application." By signing, the voter swears under penalty of perjury that all the information on the form is truthful.

And therein lies the trouble. With the exact terms of the amendment being batted around in the air, some felons have opted to avoid registering to vote for fear of somehow unintentionally committing perjury once the amendment is finalized.

As for the latest swerve, the Florida Supreme Court ruling on Jan. 16 backing the DeSantis-signed legislation (SB 7066) barring felons with outstanding fees and restitution from the vote, Cowles says it's one of many developments still to come, and that he does not plan on shifting his office's operations until the precise understanding of Amendment 4 is settled. He notes that a federal court will rule on the law in April.

DeSantis declared in December that, if the state court sides with him, he would start reviewing the cases of former felons to see if they owe money. This came after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle issued a preliminary injunction in October, pausing the enactment of legislation forcing former felons to pay debts, and requiring the state to create protocol for registering people who cannot pay fees. Three months later, the state has yet to establish any such process.

44 percent of the ex-felons who registered to vote from January to March 2019 identified as Black, though Black people only make up about 13 percent of Florida’s population. click to tweet

New York-based law and policy institute the Brennan Center for Justice shared that 44 percent of the ex-felons who registered to vote from January to March 2019 identified as Black, though Black people only make up about 13 percent of Florida's population. Because the amendment and its exact parameters disproportionately impact Black people, the ACLU has likened laws requiring ex-felons pay fees before voting to the unconstitutional, Jim Crow-era, Black-vote suppressing poll tax.

Hinkle also said he will wait on making a final call on the constitutionality of requiring people to pay fees before voting until the federal trial in April.

"There's a long way till the end," Cowles says, adding that he is not aware of any database for looking up felon debt or any other checkmarks for voter reinstatement. "Supervisors are still saying to individuals, 'If you believe you are eligible to vote, you can register.'"

This story appears in the Jan. 22, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags:

  |  

More News »

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. In a year full of worrying Orlando headlines, at least there were a few bright spots Read More

  2. Orlando cop reprimanded for provoking teens, teachers fear punishment for attending rally in Tally, and other news you may have missed Read More

  3. Savage Love: The Long Game Read More

  4. Some lives lost in 2019, and the amazing legacies they left behind Read More

  5. Trump's Dershowitz Defense Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation