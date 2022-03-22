Art in Bloom festival showcases 'nature's beauty' at Orlando Museum of Art 

click to enlarge
- Art in Bloom
- The Art in Bloom: Festival of Fine Arts and Flowers will be showcased at the Orlando Museum of Art from Thursday through Sunday.
It's time to stop and smell the roses (and probably other flowers) at Art in Bloom
, an exhibition of floral fine arts.
Displays, antique dealers and lifestyle designs will be showcased throughout the Orlando Museum of Art from Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will feature art auctions, curated antiques, special events and an outdoor farmers market. Over 35 years, the annual fundraiser's presenter, Council 101, has raised over $12 million for the museum's education programs and exhibits.
- Art in Bloom
“From garden enthusiasts to art interpreters, Art in Bloom has a little something for everyone,” Council 101 President Joan Kennedy said in a press release. “We’re very excited to host this festival and kickoff spring, bringing a mixture of art and nature’s beauty to Orlando.”
Special events include an opening night preview party, a lecture and book signing, a Mystery Home Tour and jazz music.
General admission tickets
are $20 for adults and $12 for children, seniors (60+), military and first responders.
–
