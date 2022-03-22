Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 22, 2022 Arts + Culture » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Art in Bloom festival showcases 'nature's beauty' at Orlando Museum of Art 

By
click to enlarge The Art in Bloom: Festival of Fine Arts and Flowers will be showcased at the Orlando Museum of Art from Thursday through Sunday. - ART IN BLOOM
  • Art in Bloom
  • The Art in Bloom: Festival of Fine Arts and Flowers will be showcased at the Orlando Museum of Art from Thursday through Sunday.

It's time to stop and smell the roses (and probably other flowers) at Art in Bloom, an exhibition of floral fine arts.

Displays, antique dealers and lifestyle designs will be showcased throughout the Orlando Museum of Art from Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The event will feature art auctions, curated antiques, special events and an outdoor farmers market. Over 35 years, the annual fundraiser's presenter, Council 101, has raised over $12 million for the museum's education programs and exhibits.

click to enlarge The Art in Bloom: Festival of Fune Arts and Flowers will feature art auctions and curated antiques at the Orlando Museum from Thursday through Sunday. - ART IN BLOOM
  • Art in Bloom
  • The Art in Bloom: Festival of Fune Arts and Flowers will feature art auctions and curated antiques at the Orlando Museum from Thursday through Sunday.

“From garden enthusiasts to art interpreters, Art in Bloom has a little something for everyone,” Council 101 President Joan Kennedy said in a press release. “We’re very excited to host this festival and kickoff spring, bringing a mixture of art and nature’s beauty to Orlando.”

Special events include an opening night preview party, a lecture and book signing, a Mystery Home Tour and jazz music.

General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children, seniors (60+), military and first responders.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. Super Nintendo World in Orlando may open sooner than expected Read More

  2. Things to do in Orlando, March 16-22: Soccer Mommy, Rich Homie Quan, Tyler the Creator, Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Read More

  3. As the park preps its Guardians of the Galaxy's ride to open, a new chapter of Epcot's overhaul begins Read More

  4. Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival returns for its 63rd year this weekend Read More

  5. Florida Film Festival announces 2022 fest lineup with over 160 films and William Shatner Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 16, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation