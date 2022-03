Arrest warrant issued for woman who led police on chase through Orlando airport on motorized suitcase 

click to enlarge

A woman who led a bike cop on a chase through Orlando International Airport while riding a motorized suitcase failed to appear for her court case on Wednesday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Chelsea Alston of New Jersey, who was captured on police body cam riding her suitcase throughout the airport after airline employees turned her away for appearing intoxicated.

Alston is facing charges of felony battery of a police officer (her arresting officer alleges she spit on him) and criminal mischief. Police claimed she caused more than $1000 in damages to an officer's cruiser following her arrest.

The warrant was issued by a judge after her failure to appear. It includes an order to extradite her if she is arrested in another state. Alston has pleaded not guilty to the charges. She turned down a plea deal offer of two years supervised probation, restitution for the damages and a required anger management course.If she is found guilty, she could face up to five years in prison for each charge.