Ariana Grande wax doppelganger arrives at Madame Tussauds Orlando, ready for selfies 

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Madame Tussauds Orlando

Madame Tussauds wax museum in Icon Park has a new resident: pop singer Ariana Grande. The wax simulacrum of Grande, the newest and most up-to-date version of the singer, has arrived and is ready to meet her adoring public.This is Grande's third figure (did Tussauds' staff say "Thank You, Next" to the previous two?), and took Madame Tussauds' in-house design team around six months to complete.The Ariana Grande statue will be housed in the Music wing of Tussauds, surrounded by a recreation of a scene from her "7 Rings" music video.Madame Tussauds is located in Icon Park on International Drive. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the museum's website