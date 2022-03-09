Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 09, 2022 Arts + Culture » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Ariana Grande wax doppelganger arrives at Madame Tussauds Orlando, ready for selfies 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY MADAME TUSSAUDS ORLANDO
  • Photo courtesy Madame Tussauds Orlando

Madame Tussauds wax museum in Icon Park has a new resident: pop singer Ariana Grande. The wax simulacrum of Grande, the newest and most up-to-date version of the singer, has arrived and is ready to meet her adoring public.

This is Grande's third figure (did Tussauds' staff say "Thank You, Next" to the previous two?), and took Madame Tussauds' in-house design team around six months to complete.



The Ariana Grande statue will be housed in the Music wing of Tussauds, surrounded by a recreation of a scene from her "7 Rings" music video.

Madame Tussauds is located in Icon Park on International Drive. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the museum's website.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. The immersive 'Star Wars' hotel just opened but Disney is already directing attention toward another long-anticipated attraction Read More

  2. 'Grim Reaper' lawyer announces campaign for Florida attorney general Read More

  3. Cheyenne Saloon in downtown Orlando to host production of Sondheim's 'Assassins' Read More

  4. Things to do in Orlando, March 9-15: Billy Joel, Touche Amore, Grandson, Steel Pulse, Modern English Read More

  5. Orlando party monster Myk Media reflects on the return of N3rd Night and a world gone nerdy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News + Views

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation