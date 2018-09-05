September 12, 2018 Arts & Culture » Culture 2 Go

Fringe

Photo by Holly Weldon Carpenter

Fringe

Applications are open for Fringe 2019, WDPAC adds ASL interpreters to select performances, plus more in our monthly theater news roundup 

By

Applications are now available online for the next Orlando Fringe, which will run May 14-28, 2019. Artists have until Nov. 15 to enter the lottery for a slot in the Festival, which recently elevated Kenny Howard of the Florida Theatrical Association to president of its executive board, succeeding Imagination House's Joyce Arbucias. Fringe celebrates Halloween with a fundraising spoof of The Exorcist on Oct. 5 at Orlando Shakes; tickets are available at orlandofringe.org.

Playwrights' Round Table is currently seeking scripts for two upcoming presentations. Local authors have until Saturday, Sept. 15, to submit 10-minute plays for the upcoming John Goring Native Voices Series. That same day, PRT opens its script call to everyone for their January 2019 Launch program; playwrights have until Oct. 15 to submit up to two short plays for consideration. Visit theprt.com for details.

Sanford's Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center has announced a partnership with ASL Services to offer sign language interpretation at select performances. The first interpreted performance will be the Sept. 30 matinee of Legally Blonde: The Musical (which opens on Sept. 21), followed by A Murder Is Announced (March 10), Gypsy (May 10) and Aladdin Jr. (June 23).

NOW PLAYING In the Heights, through Oct. 7 at Orlando Shakes ... Nunsense, through Sept. 16 at TheatreWorks Florida ... God of Carnage, through Sept. 16 at the Abbey ... Gypsy, through Sept. 22 at Garden Theatre ... The Color Purple, through Sept. 23 at Theater West End ... Shrek, through Sept. 24 at Breakthrough Theatre ... The Full Monty, through Sept. 30 at Bay Street Players ... A Year With Frog and Toad, through Sept. 30 at Orlando Rep ... Disney's Newsies, through Sept. 30 at Moonlight Players.

UPCOMING The Shift, Sept. 14-15 at Emotions Dance ... Jack Kerouac: End of the Road, Sept. 14-16 at Blue Bamboo ... It's Improvised at the 129, Sept. 14 at Dragonfly Studio ... Hello Again, Sept. 19-20 at Dr. Phillips Center ... She Kills Monsters, Sept. 20-30 at Theatre UCF ... The Royal Family, Sept. 21-Oct. 15 at Mad Cow ... I Love a Piano, Sept. 21-Oct. 14 at Winter Park Playhouse ... Femme Du Monde, Sept. 22 at the Venue ... For the Ladies: Songs That Men Should Never Sing, Sept. 23 at the Savoy ... Foxy's Den, Sept. 24 at the Venue ... Los árboles mueren de pie, Sept. 28-Oct. 7 at Mad Cow ... Adventures in Charity, Sept. 28 at Holiday Inn Lake Buena Vista ... Gross Indecency, Sept. 29-Oct. 27 at Parliament House ... Lee Weaver's The Witness, Oct. 7 at Congregation Beth Am.

