Anqor Lounge, a Ukrainian-owned tea room, has opened in Dr. Phillips; Shake Shack opens its first-ever drive-thru in Orlando next week; and more local food news 

OPENINGS: Anqor Lounge, a Ukrainian-owned tea room and hookah bar that also offers light bites, has opened in the Dellagio Town Center in Dr. Phillips ... Look for another outpost of Aji Ceviche Bar to open on South Semoran Boulevard near the airport ... Friendship BBQ, a stateside chain offering Xinjiang-style chuan'r (grilled skewers cooked over wood), will open at 5126 W. Colonial Drive, next door to the Oriental Supermarket. An opening date hasn't been released as yet ... Tom's Watch Bar, a boob-tube-heavy sports bar by Smashburger founder Tom Ryan, will open on the top floor of the Hollywood Plaza Garage entertainment complex at 8126 International Drive. Tom's Watch Bar has five locations around the country, including Las Vegas, Denver and Los Angeles. Look for the Orlando location to open by the end of the year ... Nearby, King Cajun Crawfish has opened an outpost at 5931 International Drive. It's the third location for the local outfit, which has locations in Mills 50 and Dr. Phillips ... Shake Shack opens its first-ever drive-through location on Tuesday, March 22, here in Orlando. It'll be at Vineland Pointe at 11637 Daryl Carter Parkway ...

Look for BR 77 Brazilian Steakhouse to open in the Promenade at Sunset Walk in the Margaritaville Resort later this spring ... La Kuma Coffee on S.R. 434 has closed. Their sister operation La Rima Cafe at 211 W. Fairbanks Ave. has opened ... Local Green Atlanta, a fast-casual, plant-based restaurant based in Cleveland (just kidding, it's Atlanta), has opened Local Green Orlando, a plant-based food truck on the West Side of Disney Springs.

NEWS & EVENTS: Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company hosts Half-Toberfest Saturday, March 19, from noon to 5 p.m. featuring their Half-Toberfest Vienna Lager and German fare, as well as contests and competitions ... FusionFest continues its series of monthly dinners by celebrating the flavors of Korea at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Oshio Korean BBQ (6800 Visitors Circle). Tickets for the four-course meals are $49.95. Visit fusionfest.org for more ... Strawberry shortcake is now Florida's official dessert. If you're wondering, Key lime pie is the state's official pie. The state's official governor is still Ron DeSantis.

