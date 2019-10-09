An eighties freestyler, a Grammy-nominated songwriter, a piano maestro and more of the best Orlando shows this week 

BJ the Chicago Kid
Grammy nominee and collaborator with the likes of Freddie Gibbs and Kendrick Lamar steps into the spotlight with this solo show. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Social, $22.50-$50
Vallam
No two sets by Vallam, one of our personal favorite Floridian harsh noise artists, are the same. STILL reeling from their contact-mic'd Slinky at this year's International Noise Conference. 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Manes Emporium of Doubt, $5
SWIMM
Native Orlandoan alt-rockers hit town in the heavy company of Someday River and Cathedral Bells.
9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Will's Pub, $10
Lisa Lisa
Eighties freestyle chanteuse Lisa Lisa (of Cult Jam fame) plays a one-off Pride Weekend engagement at "Amor" Latin Saturdays at Stonewall. 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Stonewall, $20-$40
Witt Lowry
Connecticut indie-rapper Lowry headlines Soundbar with Tampa's Xuitcasecity.
7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Soundbar, $16
Club Goya
One-half of styling and profiling local rap duo OhTwo, Xavya brings his extroverted and experimental solo outlet Club Goya to the In-Between Series. Amazed.
7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at CityArts, $5
Frederic Voorn with Fernwood String Quartet
Piano maestro Voorn is joined by Fernwood (counting members of Alterity in its ranks) for an evening of Mozart and original pieces.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Timucua, free
