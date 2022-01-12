‘America’s first 2D noodle bar’ opens on I-Drive, an NA bar coming to Ivanhoe Village this spring, and lots more local food news 

OPENINGS, CLOSINGS + MOVES: Twenty Pho Hour, billed as "America's first 2D Noodle Bar," has opened on I-Drive. It's modeled after Tokyo's 2D Café, with an interior resembling a coloring book. It's wild ... The Bandbox, a 1920s, Art Deco-inspired, spirit-free speakeasy, will open next to Boom-Art in Ivanhoe Village this spring. Alongside non-alcoholic craft cocktails, the bar will offer NA tonics, wines, shrubs, spirits, beer, CBD drinks and aperitifs, as well as beverages to go ... Look for the Debonair Supper Club to take over the old Chela Tequila & Tacos space downtown. DSC promises to be a "modern day supper club" reportedly offering "a one-of-a-kind experience that encompasses some of the best aspects of cuisine, mixology, modern art, and entertainment into one lively and comfortable space." Expect it to open in late summer/early fall ... Popular birria food truck Quesa Loco has opened a permanent space in the same plaza as Mediterranean Deli at 971 W. Fairbanks Ave. near College Park ... Dolce, an intimate restaurant and dessert bar celebrating the Roaring '20s, has opened in the old Eden's Fresh locale at 500 E. Central Blvd. in Thornton Park ...

Chef Mike Collantes will soft-open his Filipino-American eatery Taglish 2 at the University Commons plaza near UCF next month. The menu here, as well as at the original location inside Lotte Plaza Market, has been reworked, with a focus being placed on Filipino-style burgers and fried chicken sandwiches ... Look for F&D Cantina to soft open next to Ootoya Sushi in Thornton Park any day now ... Fork and Flora Latin Bistro, offering a menu of Puerto Rican and Cuban dishes, has opened at Lakeside Village in Windermere ... Nearby, the original Windermere location of vegan fast-casual joint Humbl has closed. They are still serving at The Hall on The Yard on Alden Road ... Cantina Catrina, the Día de los Muertos-themed Mexican restaurant, has opened at the Florida Mall ... Another Mexican joint, Cocina Maya Mexican Grill & Mezcaleria, has opened in Lake Mary ... Key West mainstay Sloppy Joe's has opened an outpost at Icon Park.

NEWS/EVENTS: The Heavy in Winter Park will host its “Supper Club” Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. featuring a five-course menu devised by Bruno Fonseca of the Foreigner Experience and Bruno Zacchini of Pizza Bruno. Dishes will be paired with beers provided by the Ravenous Pig Brewing Co., Sideward Brewing, Oviedo Brewing Co., Gatlin Hall Brewing and Redlight Redlight. Tickets are $75. Visit exploretock.com/theforeigner for more … It’s strawberry picking season. Head on out to one of the many local U-pick farms and pluck a few plump ones.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com