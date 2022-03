'American Idol' star and Queen collaborator Adam Lambert to play solo show in Orlando this spring 

click image Photo courtesy Adam Lambert/Facebook

Season 8 runner-up and Queen collaborator Adam Lambert is heading south for a brief tour this spring and Orlando is one of his destinations.Starting in late April, Lambert will play five shows in Florida and one in Atlanta, with Orlando fitting in as the third stop.If you have even the slightest interest in checking out where Lambert is at creatively, you'd better do it now because his next undertaking is a big summer U.K. tour with surviving members of glam titans Queen, where he'll be filling Freddie Mercury's shoes once again — he's been Queen's singer for nearly a decade now — and that's an expensive proposition. Adam Lambert plays the Hard Rock Live on Sunday, May 1. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 through Ticketmaster