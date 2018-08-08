August 08, 2018 Music » Music Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge americanfootball1-shervin_lainez.jpg

Photo By Shervin Lainez

American Football breathe new life into their teenage anthems 

Growing up in public

By
AMERICAN FOOTBALL, with You Blew it!, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., 407-246-1419, thebeacham.com , $25-$30

When you're a teenager – making art, making music, making love – the real world feels a million miles away. Marriage, jobs, kids, benefits, 401(k) plan – all of it feels like a future for someone else, not for the artist you currently are. I'm sure these adult problems probably never crossed the mind of Mike Kinsella, or any of his bandmates in American Football, back in the late '90s when they were writing their first record.

They were kids, writing about young love, writing with a whole lot of heart, pulling inspiration from bands like Shudder to Think, messing around with tunings and time signatures and subsequently influencing a future generation that would come to relate to a then-unheard-of genre called "emo."

Their music was young, it was naive, and it was meant to be such because that's what they were. "It wasn't meant to be heard by a bunch of people. It was just sort of an art project," Kinsella tells Orlando Weekly, on a balmy Midwest summer afternoon after swimming with his kids. But that album was heard by a bunch of people, and even though the band stopped playing out almost immediately after recording their first album in 1999, and split up soon after, a weird thing happened in the 15 years that followed. American Football gained an international cult following. So when, in 2014, they decided to reunite and play a handful of shows they were surprised to not only find themselves playing to sold-out rooms but playing to a crowd too young to have even been around when their first record hit.

"At first it felt ... funny. It felt like I was faking it, kind of. Like I was in a cover band," Kinsella confesses. "[The songs] almost have taken on a new meaning, like I'm reinterpreting them while I'm singing. It's a way to keep it interesting to me. Still, there are lines that you can tell I'm kind of cringing or laughing while I'm singing 'em. And then there's some I interpret in a new way and that I can barely get through without crying."

Imagine digging out your old journals from high school, finding the most naked and vulnerable entries, and then singing them to a room full of strangers, decades later. "That's exactly what it is. ... If this thing had started as us trying to push it on people or sell it to people, then maybe I'd be more embarrassed by it, but it happened organically ... we were surprised that people were even interested. ... At this point, I think that everyone is coming to it from a nostalgic standpoint."

And at this point in the band's lives, they're just searching for a "creative release" after the kids go to bed: "It's an artistic part-time job." Because, as Kinsella tells OW, "Everything that sounds so stereotypical when it happens to other people, when you get older, is totally fucking true."

And though there's no telling what the future will hold for the unpredictable life cycle of American Football, Kinsella does reveal that the band has been writing new music. "When we were working on the second record we were like, 'Oh my God, people are gonna lose their minds if they liked the first record, 'cause this is so much better than that!' And now we're working on new music and we're like, 'Holy cow if they liked that second record, they're gonna fucking love this new record!'"

Nearly 20 years after their inception, American Football will make their Orlando debut on a mini-tour that hits a couple of cities in California and a couple of cities in Florida – and that's it. Even more special for Orlando, local emo heroes You Blew It! plan on coming out of their own hiatus to play as support on these three Florida dates.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Music Stories & Interviews »

Latest in Music Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Chicago's Negative Scanner tear through Florida for the first time Read More

  2. Forty years in, Echo & the Bunnymen still make us swoon Read More

  3. The best concerts coming to Orlando this week Read More

  4. Follow Drab Majesty from here to eternity Read More

  5. The best concerts coming to Orlando this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation