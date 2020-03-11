March 11, 2020 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge 'Self Portrait With Manatee'

Painting by Sunaura Taylor

'Self Portrait With Manatee'

Amber DiPietra's Opposite of Evolution Dance Studio seeks to engage all bodies in unfettered movement 

Shall we dance?

By

"What if we went the opposite way of rush and grasp and push and leap, but instead to sea level, to slow, to soft slopes?"

Amber DiPietra's Opposite of Evolution Dance Studio, an interactive, choreographed performance, considers disability, presence and embodiment in space through an experience of shared, slow movement. The March 9 performance at Rollins College, organized by Burrow Press, was the second iteration of the piece, which debuted at the Tampa Fringe Arts Festival in 2018.

In each performance, DiPietra responds to current influences, including the often inadequate disability infrastructure and stagnant disability rights movement of Florida, and the way her own embodiment shifts and varies from day to day. Recently, DiPietra has been swayed by a particular gesture evoked in a painting by painter and disability activist Sunaura Taylor.

While DiPietra intentionally avoided privileging the visual in her performance and instead aimed to create a participatory somatic experience that could be accessed through multiple forms of sensory and bodily engagement, she described the painting by Sunaura Taylor as helping her "create a container" of the physical and formal constraints of the improvised performance. Taylor's painting and an ambient soundscape composed by DiPietra's stepmother contributed to the immersive sensory experience of the performance.

click to enlarge Amber DiPietra leads the audience in movement - PHOTO BY ANDREA KNIGHT
  • Photo by Andrea Knight
  • Amber DiPietra leads the audience in movement

DiPietra described the performance as the creation of a "flexible, improvisatory container of movement," considerate of how her disability informs a "constrained sense of embodiment" in her own experience of physicality. DiPietra, who works in multiple disciplines and fields, is interested in "how performance art can be received in other bodies," and has chosen this particular avenue of expression as a way of centering her disabled body. DiPietra's work as an intimacy coach for people with disabilities, as well as her disability rights activism, also seem informed by a concern for different experiences of embodiment.

Opposite of Evolution Dance Studio is DiPietra's response to her experiences navigating the frequently inhospitable Floridian infrastructure as a person with disabilities.

"I decided to focus on the politics of showing my body as a performer, instead of trying to work through a broken system," says DiPietra of her approach to her practice after moving from San Francisco, California, back to her native Tampa Bay area. "My show is more about meditating on bodies, how and where bodies get stuck, who is visible, who is not."

After the performance, Sabrina Dalla Valle – a writing teacher at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota – conducted an interview with DiPietra and facilitated a question-and-answer session with the audience.

"Do Florida waters only 'heal' people with cars and 'normal' legs?" DiPietra asked half-rhetorically in our phone interview. The Opposite of Evolution asked this question and others, including: What creativity unfolds when you're lying down or floating? Do you have your best ideas gliding sideways through a dream just before waking up? What if we let all bodies into the choreography?

This story appears in the March 11, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags: , , ,

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando show director Jason Horne couldn't resist the chance to direct Ben Hur at Garden Theatre Read More

  2. Orlando Weekly Spring Guide 2020: All the best reasons to leave the house Read More

  3. Kristen Arnett's scalpel-sharp prose kicks off Winter Park literary festival Read More

  4. Illustrious poet-playwright Claudia Rankine graces Orlando with a master class and reading Thursday Read More

  5. The Orlando Phil, Garden Theatre and Winter Park Playhouse all announce new season schedules, plus more in local performing arts news Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation