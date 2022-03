Alternative rockers Afghan Whigs returning to a familiar Orlando haunt in May 

click image Photo courtesy Afghan Whigs/Facebook

Alternative rock survivors Afghan Whigs have announced a late spring North American tour kicking off in Florida, and they're returning to a downtown Orlando stage they've played many times in the past.The run of 12 dates kicks off in Florida, with a few shows in the Sunshine State before meandering through the South, the East Coast and even a Midwest date or two. Head Whig Greg Dulli and co. also just released their first new single in nearly five years, the raucous rave-up “ I’ll Make You See God ."Afghan Whigs headline the Social on Friday, May 13. Tickets are available now through Foundation Presents