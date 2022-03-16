Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 16, 2022

Alligator unsuccessfully tries out for high school swim team near Orlando 

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Facebook/Lake County Sheriff's Office

Unfortunately, a Central Florida alligator was not allowed to join a college prep school's swim team last week.

According to a social media post from the the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, last Friday two deputies responded to Montverde Academy, near Lake Apopka, because a 3-foot alligator was sitting on the bottom of the pool.



"Deputy Brownsberger was able to use a safety hook to bring him to the edge where Deputy Faust reached down and grabbed the gator," says the post. "His mouth was then secured with electric tape and temporarily detained so they could safely transport him to Lake Apopka, where the gator was released on its own recognizance."

The sheriff's office adds that no gators, or officers were harmed.


According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, gators are more active during mating season, which runs from April through June depending on temperatures.

Florida has roughly 1.3 million gators, and they can be found in all 67 counties. However, if you see one where it's not supposed to be, contact the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

This post originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


