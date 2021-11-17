All the concerts and live shows happening between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve 2021 

'Tis the season for going out ... with cousins back from college, with high-school friends you haven't seen in years, or just as part of the general whirl of activity the weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve are known for.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Chris Stapleton
All-American Roadshow with Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel. 7 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $46.75-$66.75
Thursday, Nov. 18
Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus Presents Joyful Beginnings
The program includes Rutter's "Gloria," landmark works of Randall Thompson and Ralph Vaughan Williams, and the Southeastern premiere of "Seven Joys" by Caroline Shaw, youngest winner of the Pulitzer Prize for music. 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 142 E. Jackson St., 407-379-7881, $15-$59
Thursday, Nov. 18
Molly Hatchet
8 p.m., Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, $25-$200
Thursday, Nov. 18
SWIMM
8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $12
Thursday, Nov. 18
La Etnnia, Ali Aka Mind, Kino
Directamente desde Colombia llega el rap Colombiano a USA. 8 p.m., Simon Parrilla Bar & Grill, 1187 Florida Mall Ave., $40-$80
Thursday, Nov. 18
Gipsy Kings
8 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $42-$127
Friday, Nov. 19
Waterparks
7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $30-$85.25
Friday, Nov. 19
Lemon City Trio, Blue Streak Mamas, Justin and the Out
8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10
Friday, Nov. 19
Classic Albums Live: The Eagles "Hotel California"
8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $18-$28
Friday, Nov. 19
Tech N9ne, Rittz, King Iso, Maez301, Jerry Robinson
9 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $28-$42
Saturday, Nov. 20
In This Moment, Black Veil Brides, DED, Raven Black
5:30 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $45-$97.75
Saturday, Nov. 20
CloZee
The Neon Jungle Tour with Of the Trees and Tripp St.
8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $40-$85
Sunday, Nov. 21
Alina Baraz
8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $30-$60
Monday, Nov. 22
Damien Escobar
7:30 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $29-$50
Tuesday, Nov. 23
John Fogerty, Cheap Trick
7 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $49-$149
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Karol G, Feid
7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $58.50-$78.50
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Celebrates the life and music of Jason's father, the legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. 7:30 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $35-$70
Wednesday, Nov. 24
AAHZ Reunion 2021
The AAHZ clubhouse members' annual flex featuring DJ Icey, Kimball Collins, Baby Anne, and Dave Cannalte. 9 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com
Friday, Nov. 26
Trapland Pat, YungAK22
7 p.m., Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St., facebook.com/soundbar407, $25
Friday, Nov. 26
Nervous Turkey with Big Jef Special
8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10
Friday, Nov. 26
Jen in the Right Light, Mars Wagon, Don Ugly
9 p.m., Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, $10-$80
Monday, Nov. 29
COIN
Rainbow Dreamland Tour.
8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $25-$57.75
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Jinjer
6 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $27-$37
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Dark Star Orchestra
Continuing the Grateful Dead live concert experience. 7 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, , $29.50-$59.50
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Snail Mail
7 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $25-$30
Thursday, Dec. 2
Knights Season of Joy: A UCF Choral Celebration
7 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $25-$50
Friday, Dec. 3
Kane Brown
7 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com,, $37.50-$299
Friday, Dec. 3
America
8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $38-$63
Friday, Dec. 3
Unlimited Devotion: Celebrating the Music of the Grateful Dead
9 p.m., Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, $15-$100
Saturday, Dec. 4
Alabama's 50th Anniversary Tour
7 p.m., Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, ohpark.com, $35.50-$125.50
Saturday, Dec. 4
CuBop
Celebrate the Latin-infused side of the Blue Note Records catalog. 8 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $25
Saturday, Dec. 4
The Driver Era, The Wrecks
8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $100-$300
Saturday, Dec. 4
Farruko
8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $36-$185.50
Sunday, Dec. 5
The Buzzcatz Holly Jolly Christmas
Local favorites bring the holiday cheer with a swinging show of nostalgic Christmas favorites. 3 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $25
Sunday, Dec. 5
Carlos Vives
7 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $58.25-$217.75
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Milky Chance
Mind the Moon Tour. 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $32.75-$42.50
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Jeff Rosenstock, Slaughter Beach, Dog, Oceanator
7 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $20
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Church Girls
8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10
Thursday, Dec. 9
Pink Sweat$
With special guests Kirby and Bren Joy. 7 p.m. The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $22-$97
Thursday, Dec. 9
lovelytheband, Sir Sly
7:30 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $26.50-$45
Thursday, Dec. 9
The Temptations & The Four Tops
An evening of sing-along hits including "My Girl," "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)," "Reach Out I'll Be There" and "Bernadette." 7:30 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $45-$110
Friday, Dec. 10
Strangelove
Depeche Mode tribute band. 6 p.m., The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $25
Friday, Dec. 10
K92.3 All Star Jam
With Jake Owen, Brothers Osborne, Chase Rice, Gabby Barrett, Chris Lane, Morgan Evans, Tenille Arts, Lily Rose, Larry Fleet and more. 7 p.m., Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, $55-$150
Friday, Dec. 10
JJ Grey & Mofro
7:30 p.m. Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $40-$75
Friday, Dec. 10
Los Amigos Invisibles
8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $40-$100
Friday, Dec. 10
Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience
8 p.m., The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive, tinrooforlando.com, $15-$160
Saturday, Dec. 11
David Foster
The "hitman" producer, composer, arranger, and musician at the helm of a dizzying array of pop, Broadway, and film mega-hits. 7:30 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $45-$110
Saturday, Dec. 11
Jimmy Buffett
8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $33-$142.50
Saturday, Dec. 11
The Pauses "A Cautionary Tale" 10th Anniversary Show
8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10
Saturday, Dec. 11
The Fab Four
Enjoy renditions of Beatles classics such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Here Comes The Sun" and "Hey Jude." 8 p.m. The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $39-$60
Sunday, Dec. 12
Suzy Park: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald
The Central Florida Jazz Society presents vocalist Suzy Park in an afternoon celebrating the iconic Ella Fitzgerald. 3 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $20-$25
Sunday, Dec. 12
Armor for Sleep
6 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $25
Sunday, Dec. 12
The Outlaws, Pure Prairie League
7:30 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $39-$70
Sunday, Dec. 12
Timothy Eerie, The Dewars, Kairos Creature Club
8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Honey Creek, Keep It a Secret
8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10
Thursday, Dec. 16
Rauw Alejandro
8:30 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $46-$295
Friday, Dec. 17
Daughtry
7 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, POSTPONED
Friday-Saturday, Dec. 17-18
CuBop
7 & 9 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $20
Friday, Dec. 17
Pouya, Jasiah, Kxllswxtch, Lu Baby
8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $29.50-$34.50
Saturday, Dec. 18
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve & Other Stories 3 &
8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $46.50-$86.50
Saturday, Dec. 18
The Negative Ion Movement Presents: Fuzzmas
7 p.m., Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St., facebook.com/soundbar407, $12
Saturday, Dec. 18
Circle Jerks, Municipal Waste, Negative Approach
8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $29.50-$49.50
Saturday, Dec. 18
The 6th Annual X-Mas Rager: Chuck Magid, Oxford Noland, Kristopher James
8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10
Saturday, Dec. 18
Funkin' Grateful: A Funky Interpretation of the Grateful Dead
9 p.m., Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, $15-$100
Sunday, Dec. 19
Christian Castro, Homenajes, Juan Gabriel, José José
8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $75-$248
Sunday, Dec. 19
Andrea Bocelli
8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $80-$360
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Orlando Big Band's White Christmas Concert
Join us along with Bing, Rosemary, Cab, Glenn, Artie and Benny for some of the greatest holiday hits of all time. 4 & 7 p.m. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, $25-$30
Monday, Dec. 27
Christmas with the Countess Luann
8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $35.50-$73
Friday, Dec. 31
Classic Albums Live: The Beatles "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band"
9:30 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $33-$58. u
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.