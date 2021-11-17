All the concerts and live shows happening between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve 2021 

'Tis the season for going out ... with cousins back from college, with high-school friends you haven't seen in years, or just as part of the general whirl of activity the weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve are known for.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Chris Stapleton

All-American Roadshow with Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel. 7 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $46.75-$66.75

Thursday, Nov. 18

Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus Presents Joyful Beginnings

The program includes Rutter's "Gloria," landmark works of Randall Thompson and Ralph Vaughan Williams, and the Southeastern premiere of "Seven Joys" by Caroline Shaw, youngest winner of the Pulitzer Prize for music. 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 142 E. Jackson St., 407-379-7881, $15-$59

Thursday, Nov. 18

Molly Hatchet

8 p.m., Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, $25-$200

Thursday, Nov. 18

SWIMM

8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $12

Thursday, Nov. 18

La Etnnia, Ali Aka Mind, Kino

Directamente desde Colombia llega el rap Colombiano a USA. 8 p.m., Simon Parrilla Bar & Grill, 1187 Florida Mall Ave., $40-$80

Thursday, Nov. 18

Gipsy Kings

8 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $42-$127

Friday, Nov. 19

Waterparks

7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $30-$85.25

Friday, Nov. 19

Lemon City Trio, Blue Streak Mamas, Justin and the Out

8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10

Friday, Nov. 19

Classic Albums Live: The Eagles "Hotel California"

8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $18-$28

Friday, Nov. 19

Tech N9ne, Rittz, King Iso, Maez301, Jerry Robinson

9 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $28-$42

Saturday, Nov. 20

In This Moment, Black Veil Brides, DED, Raven Black

5:30 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $45-$97.75

CloZee

Saturday, Nov. 20

CloZee

The Neon Jungle Tour with Of the Trees and Tripp St.

8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $40-$85

Sunday, Nov. 21

Alina Baraz

8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $30-$60

Monday, Nov. 22

Damien Escobar

7:30 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $29-$50

Tuesday, Nov. 23

John Fogerty, Cheap Trick

7 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $49-$149

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Karol G, Feid

7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $58.50-$78.50

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

Celebrates the life and music of Jason's father, the legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. 7:30 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $35-$70

Wednesday, Nov. 24

AAHZ Reunion 2021

The AAHZ clubhouse members' annual flex featuring DJ Icey, Kimball Collins, Baby Anne, and Dave Cannalte. 9 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com

Friday, Nov. 26

Trapland Pat, YungAK22

7 p.m., Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St., facebook.com/soundbar407, $25

Friday, Nov. 26

Nervous Turkey with Big Jef Special

8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10

Friday, Nov. 26

Jen in the Right Light, Mars Wagon, Don Ugly

9 p.m., Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, $10-$80

Monday, Nov. 29

COIN

Rainbow Dreamland Tour.

8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $25-$57.75

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Jinjer

6 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $27-$37

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Dark Star Orchestra

Continuing the Grateful Dead live concert experience. 7 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, , $29.50-$59.50

Snail Mail

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Snail Mail

7 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $25-$30

Thursday, Dec. 2

Knights Season of Joy: A UCF Choral Celebration

7 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $25-$50

Friday, Dec. 3

Kane Brown

7 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com,, $37.50-$299

Friday, Dec. 3

America

8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $38-$63

Friday, Dec. 3

Unlimited Devotion: Celebrating the Music of the Grateful Dead

9 p.m., Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, $15-$100

Saturday, Dec. 4

Alabama's 50th Anniversary Tour

7 p.m., Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, ohpark.com, $35.50-$125.50

Saturday, Dec. 4

CuBop

Celebrate the Latin-infused side of the Blue Note Records catalog. 8 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $25

Saturday, Dec. 4

The Driver Era, The Wrecks

8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $100-$300

Saturday, Dec. 4

Farruko

8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $36-$185.50

Sunday, Dec. 5

The Buzzcatz Holly Jolly Christmas

Local favorites bring the holiday cheer with a swinging show of nostalgic Christmas favorites. 3 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $25

Sunday, Dec. 5

Carlos Vives

7 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $58.25-$217.75

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Milky Chance

Mind the Moon Tour. 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $32.75-$42.50

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Jeff Rosenstock, Slaughter Beach, Dog, Oceanator

7 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $20

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Church Girls

8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10

click to enlarge Pink Sweat$

Thursday, Dec. 9

Pink Sweat$

With special guests Kirby and Bren Joy. 7 p.m. The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $22-$97

Thursday, Dec. 9

lovelytheband, Sir Sly

7:30 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $26.50-$45

Thursday, Dec. 9

The Temptations & The Four Tops

An evening of sing-along hits including "My Girl," "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)," "Reach Out I'll Be There" and "Bernadette." 7:30 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $45-$110

Friday, Dec. 10

Strangelove

Depeche Mode tribute band. 6 p.m., The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $25

Friday, Dec. 10

K92.3 All Star Jam

With Jake Owen, Brothers Osborne, Chase Rice, Gabby Barrett, Chris Lane, Morgan Evans, Tenille Arts, Lily Rose, Larry Fleet and more. 7 p.m., Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, $55-$150

Friday, Dec. 10

JJ Grey & Mofro

7:30 p.m. Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $40-$75

Friday, Dec. 10

Los Amigos Invisibles

8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $40-$100

Friday, Dec. 10

Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

8 p.m., The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive, tinrooforlando.com, $15-$160

Saturday, Dec. 11

David Foster

The "hitman" producer, composer, arranger, and musician at the helm of a dizzying array of pop, Broadway, and film mega-hits. 7:30 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $45-$110

Saturday, Dec. 11

Jimmy Buffett

8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $33-$142.50

Saturday, Dec. 11

The Pauses "A Cautionary Tale" 10th Anniversary Show

8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10

Saturday, Dec. 11

The Fab Four

Enjoy renditions of Beatles classics such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Here Comes The Sun" and "Hey Jude." 8 p.m. The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $39-$60

Sunday, Dec. 12

Suzy Park: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald

The Central Florida Jazz Society presents vocalist Suzy Park in an afternoon celebrating the iconic Ella Fitzgerald. 3 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $20-$25

Sunday, Dec. 12

Armor for Sleep

6 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $25

Sunday, Dec. 12

The Outlaws, Pure Prairie League

7:30 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $39-$70

Sunday, Dec. 12

Timothy Eerie, The Dewars, Kairos Creature Club

8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Honey Creek, Keep It a Secret

8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10

Thursday, Dec. 16

Rauw Alejandro

8:30 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $46-$295

Friday, Dec. 17

Daughtry

7 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, POSTPONED

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 17-18

CuBop

7 & 9 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $20

Friday, Dec. 17

Pouya, Jasiah, Kxllswxtch, Lu Baby

8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $29.50-$34.50

Saturday, Dec. 18

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve & Other Stories 3 &

8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $46.50-$86.50

Saturday, Dec. 18

The Negative Ion Movement Presents: Fuzzmas

7 p.m., Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St., facebook.com/soundbar407, $12

Saturday, Dec. 18

Circle Jerks, Municipal Waste, Negative Approach

8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $29.50-$49.50

Saturday, Dec. 18

The 6th Annual X-Mas Rager: Chuck Magid, Oxford Noland, Kristopher James

8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10

Saturday, Dec. 18

Funkin' Grateful: A Funky Interpretation of the Grateful Dead

9 p.m., Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, $15-$100

Sunday, Dec. 19

Christian Castro, Homenajes, Juan Gabriel, José José

8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $75-$248

Sunday, Dec. 19

Andrea Bocelli

8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $80-$360

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Orlando Big Band's White Christmas Concert

Join us along with Bing, Rosemary, Cab, Glenn, Artie and Benny for some of the greatest holiday hits of all time. 4 & 7 p.m. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, $25-$30

Monday, Dec. 27

Christmas with the Countess Luann

8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $35.50-$73

Friday, Dec. 31

Classic Albums Live: The Beatles "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band"

9:30 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $33-$58. u