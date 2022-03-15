All hail Valencia College's (proposed) sentient orange mascot 

Like the Orange, the Citronaut was an attempt to combine the area's orange-growing history with markers of the school, which had been started to train employees of the burgeoning space program at Cape Canaveral. Also like the Orange, it was Something That Should Not Be.
Does anyone remember this guy? Students back then maybe didn't love Citronaut, but we can't get enough of him! #TBT pic.twitter.com/Oc1kp7VToi— UCF (@UCF) July 13, 2017
It's time to vote for our new @valenciacollege mascot, Valencians! So who will it be? Voting takes place through March 29. https://t.co/k2ulv7Dyb9 pic.twitter.com/5Qg1pKxSag— Valencia College (@valenciacollege) March 15, 2022
