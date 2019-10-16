'Alien,' a kids' Halloween party, 'Jay & Silent Bob' and more Orlando film events 

Alien A 40th-anniversary screening of Ridley Scott's sci-fi-horror masterpiece about a group of space truckers who come in contact with a dangerous alien species. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
Dolemite Is My Name Eddie Murphy stars as Rudy Ray Moore in a biopic covering the creation of Moore's enduring character, Dolemite. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Jay and Silent Bob discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them. Thursday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $15; fathomevents.com.
Kid's Halloween Party: Casper Enjoy lunch, a costume contest and a screening of the live-action film about a friendly ghost. Sunday, 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $20-$25; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice New documentary about Linda Ronstadt, a pioneering woman in the music industry. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Midnight Movies: Bride of Re-Animator Ambitious young doctors experiment with a serum that can seemingly bring the dead back to life. Saturday, 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Movie Monday: Ghostbusters Free screening of the supernatural workplace comedy. Monday, 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.
Music Mondays: Little Shop of Horrors The director's cut version of the musical. Monday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Mountaintop A look at the process of Neil Young and Crazy Horse making their first album in seven years. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Orlando Film Festival Screenings, panels, workshops, parties and more. Opens Thursday, through Oct. 24; Cobb Plaza Cinema Café 12, 155 S. Orange Ave.; $20-$300; 407-982-5444; orlandofilmfest.com.
QT8: Quentin Tarantino, the First Eight Take a journey through Quentin Tarantino's first eight films, narrated by the actors and collaborators who know him best. Monday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $15; fathomevents.com.
Saturday Matinee Classics: Don't Look Now Nicolas Roeg directs Donald Sutherland in this supernatural mystery. Saturday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Western Stars Bruce Springsteen and his band play 13 songs from his latest album. Saturday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $13.31; fathomevents.com.
This story appeared in the Oct. 16, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly.
