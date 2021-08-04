Affectionate, high-energy Gucci would be gucci if you adopted her from the Orange County shelter 

Meet Gucci!
This sweet girl is 1 year old and was surrendered by her owner back in May. She was fear-aggressive toward people and dogs. Everyone took their time, gave her tons of attention and love, and included her in play groups as often as they could. Now, almost three months later, Gucci (A471349) has come a long way and has become a volunteer and staff favorite. Affectionate and gentle, high-energy and incredibly athletic, Gucci enjoys her time in the play yard away from her kennel. She is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home with her new family same day she is adopted.
Did you know August is National Dog Month? We're making it a month to remember by rebranding it Dogust! Orange County Animal Services experiences its highest shelter intakes during the warmest months of the year, making this an optimal time to adopt, with many pets to choose from. We invite you to take the plunge and celebrate Dogust by adopting a canine friend!
Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.
