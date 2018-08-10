Advice on where to find new friends, make business contacts, or just get laid in Orlando 

Jazmin Diaz's Queens 4 Queens is making strides among Orlando's young women. A group dedicated to strengthening female unity, Q4Q hosts monthly events focusing on "the real, unfiltered topics" of the moment. Q4Q discussions have covered everything from evading societal expectations of female cattiness to eliminating your own tendencies toward comparison and self-doubt, from feminist politics to real communication with men to authenticity in women's work lives.

"At the end of the day, women are so complex that we only have each other to lean on for empowerment. Our goal is to create an environment for women to have the conversations that allow them to inherently connect," Diaz says.

When we noticed that Q4Q's next event is called "Claim Your Crown: Get Your Freak On" (7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, location TBD, $15; queensforqueens.com), we realized Diaz is not just a great resource for questions about getting your grind on at work, she's also got suggestions for, well, getting your grind on.

GET FRIENDLY

"If you appreciate art and want to meet other people who do too, check out Orlando Museum of Art's 1st Thursday events! There's always something to talk about in OMA's galleries.

"Expand your professional networking circle: Find someone you admire, invite them out for coffee, and ask to pick their brain on their topic of expertise. (Pro tip: Get to know the baristas at your favorite local coffeehouse – I like Lineage, Craft & Common and Vespr – and they'll always have your back.)

"Sign up to be a member of a local organization or club and attend their events ... like your local girl gang Q4Q!"

GET FRISKY

"Head to Southern Nights and get your freak on: The top-notch drag queens here will show you how to SLAY! Plus, who knows, it might be the night you choose to scratch that curiosity itch.

"Head to a local bar and flirt the night away. (You can never go wrong at my personal fave, the Guesthouse, where good lighting is ALWAYS achieved.) Don't like what you see right off the bat? Tinder, OkCupid or Bumble will do the trick.

"Oh, your inner introvert is kicking in but still want to get your rocks off? Fairvilla is the go-to to explore all things sexy: vibrators, dildos, etc."