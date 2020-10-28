HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

October 28, 2020

Tonka (A450668)

Photo courtesy OCAS

Tonka (A450668)

Adoptable Tonka is a love bug who wants to lie in your lap getting belly rubs 

Posted by

Meet Tonka (A450668)!

This sweet boy has been patiently waiting at the shelter for his forever family to come in and meet him. Tonka is a 7-year-old neutered male. He's a complete love bug: He enjoys treats, walks, and belly rubs while lying in your lap. He is microchipped and fully vaccinated – once he is adopted, he will be ready to go home right away.



Tonka (A450668)
  • Photo courtesy OCAS
  • Tonka (A450668)
Tonka has tested positive for heartworm disease and thanks to Webb Engineering, his heartworm treatment is sponsored, meaning much of the cost of his heartworm disease will be covered. Help us find Tonka his forever home! To meet Tonka, email animalservices@ocfl.net or make an appointment at v2.waitwhile.com/lists/orangecountyani/join.

For the month of October, we're celebrating The Meowndalorian! Both dogs and cats will be adoptable for a $10 fee. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

click to enlarge Tonka (A450668) - PHOTO COURTESY OCAS
  • Photo courtesy OCAS
  • Tonka (A450668)

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

