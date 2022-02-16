Adoptable senior cat Hope is a tiny, beautiful golden-gray cloud 

Meet Hope!

Senior cat Hope (A487163) is 15 years old. Hope is a tiny, beautiful golden-gray cloud: a dilute tiger tortie, just 8 pounds. As you may know, senior cats tend to be overlooked for kittens all the time. Sadly, people have been walking by not acknowledging her.

Hope was surrendered to us by her owner, but she does not belong here with us. Although we lavish her with attention and love, Hope deserves to be at home. At 15, the shelter is the last place she should be. Her golden years should be spent in a cozy home with a loving adopter.

During the entire month of February, adoption fees will be reduced to $30 for all dogs and cats at Orange County Animal Services. And as always, we are offering BOGO cats: Two are better than one! Adopters are encouraged to adopt two felines for the price of one, as cats tend to do well in pairs.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.