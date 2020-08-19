Adoptable Rocky has separation anxiety. We can't imagine a better quarantine pup 

Meet Rocky!

Rocky (A455582) is a 7-year-old neutered male dog who was surrendered to our shelter due to severe separation anxiety. Rocky would benefit from an experienced handler who can work on his separation anxiety and provide him a safe and loving home. According to his previous family he is housebroken, knows some obedience commands, and is friendly with men, children, and dogs. Rocky is microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home the same day he is adopted. If you would like to meet Rocky, use the links below to make an appointment to visit the shelter.

Virtual adoptions: https://bit.ly/2NDWgUj

Book a shelter appointment for adoption: https://v2.waitwhile.com/lists/orangecountyani/join



For the month of August, adoption fees are reduced to $10 for both dogs and cats as we encourage everyone to consider adopting a quarantine buddy.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.