Adoptable pup Princess is a sweet girl who loves to splash around in the doggie pool 

Meet Princess!
Princess (A387595) has been at the shelter for over 112 days and is still looking for her fur-ever home! Princess is a sweet girl who loves to splash around in the doggie pool and we believe she will do great in a home where there are a lot of water activities happening. She is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and will be ready to go home the same day she is adopted. Princess has heartworm disease and her treatment is sponsored, meaning much of the cost will be covered!
Orange County Animal Services is reducing adoption fees to just $20 for all dogs and cats in the month of December. And the pets who are adopted after the longest shelter stays will go home with a stocking full of treats and toys!
Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.
