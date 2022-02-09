Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

February 09, 2022

photo via Orange County Animal Services

Adoptable pup Linda plays hard, and she would thrive in an active home 

Meet Linda!

Linda (A486326) was surrendered to us for showing aggression. Sometimes rough play can come across like aggression, and Linda does love to play. She seeks out attention, and loves to run and jump with her person. Though she looks older and was possibly overbred, Linda is only 2 years old. She still has a lot of puppy left in her, and would thrive in an active home. Plays with other dogs, loves her treats, but mostly all she wants is for someone to pay attention to her. For someone to love her.

During the entire month of February, adoption fees will be reduced to $30 for all dogs and cats at Orange County Animal Services.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

