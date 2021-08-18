Adoptable pup and very good boy Mellow is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home the same day he is adopted! 

Meet Mellow!

Mellow (A351910) is 5 years old. He was adopted from our shelter five years ago and now the owner is moving to a place that does not allow pets. According to Mellow's previous owner, he is housebroken, knows basic obedience commands, is friendly with men, women and dogs, but does not get along with cats. Mellow is "head shy," meaning he gets scared and on the alert when something is coming toward his head. We recommend you go slow when interacting with him, as this shy boy just needs to feel comfortable when he is around new people. Mellow is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home the same day he is adopted.

Did you know August is National Dog Month? We're making it a month to remember by rebranding it Dogust! Orange County Animal Services experiences its highest shelter intakes during the warmest months of the year, making this an optimal time to adopt, with many pets to choose from. We're inviting you to take the plunge and celebrate Dogust by adopting a canine friend!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.